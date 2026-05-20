Ghana Stocks Gain as GSE-CI Rises 144 Points

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Composite Index (GSE-CI) gained 144.60 points on Wednesday to close at 14,489.47, extending the market’s strong year-to-date performance as trading activity recovered from Tuesday’s session low.

Wednesday’s advance brought the GSE-CI’s year-to-date gain to 65.21% since January 1, 2026, reflecting sustained investor appetite for Ghanaian equities. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI), however, slipped 63.62 points to close at 7,955.66, even as it retains an impressive year-to-date gain of 71.19%.

Wednesday’s session involved 1,182,029 shares valued at GH¢4,612,250.32, pushing total market capitalisation up to GH¢265,371.30 million from GH¢264,303.56 million recorded on Tuesday.

The week has seen sharp variation in trading volumes. Monday delivered the highest activity, with 49,032,191 shares worth GH¢10,391,237.78 exchanging hands, lifting market capitalisation to GH¢265,323.84 million. Tuesday recorded a significant drop to 727,383 shares at a value of GH¢6,208,096.69, before Wednesday’s modest recovery.

Wednesday’s close marked session 7,215 on the Ghana Stock Exchange.