Guinea-Bissau Reiterates Firm, Constant Support for Moroccan Sahara

Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday reaffirmed its firm and constant position on Morocco’s sovereignty over of the Sahara.

This stance was expressed by Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities, João Bernardo Vieira, during a press briefing following talks in Rabat with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

João Bernardo Vieira restated his country’s unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over all its territory, including the Sahara region.

He also reaffirmed support for the Moroccan autonomy Initiative, considering it the only credible and realistic solution to this regional dispute.

The Bissau-Guinean top diplomat noted with great satisfaction and welcomed the UN Security Council’s historic adoption of Resolution 2797 on October 31, 2025, which enshrines the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, as the only serious, credible, and lasting basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.