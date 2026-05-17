Sarkodie Will Quit Music on One Condition

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie says he will only walk away from music if he ever finds himself struggling to write, a threshold he insists has not come close to being reached.

The rapper made the declaration in a social media post, framing his continued output as a function of genuine creative drive rather than obligation. In his own words, the moment writing begins to feel forced is the moment he steps away from the microphone. Until that day arrives, he has no intention of stopping.

The statement offers a rare window into how one of Africa’s most decorated rappers measures his own artistic relevance. For Sarkodie, the creative process itself is the standard, not external timelines or industry pressure.

Ghana’s most globally recognised voice in rap, Sarkodie has built a career that extends well beyond the African continent, accumulating accolades and a devoted international following across decades in the music industry. His longevity has been built on consistency, and Sunday’s post signals that he intends to keep it that way for as long as the words come naturally.