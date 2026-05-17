Badu Kobi Laments NDC Ministers’ Attitude After Election

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has criticised the conduct of some ministers in the Mahama administration, claiming they now act as though they do not recognise him despite financial support he says he provided during the campaign.

Speaking on Atinka FM, the preacher expressed frustration at what he described as ingratitude from senior figures within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following President John Dramani Mahama’s return to power.

“God has a program for Ghana,” Badu Kobi said, framing his campaign involvement as a spiritually motivated sacrifice rather than a political transaction.

He claimed he contributed financially to Mahama’s political comeback out of a conviction that it formed part of a divine plan for the country. His expectation, he indicated, was that the relationship he had built with the party would be maintained after the election. Instead, he says certain government appointees have treated him with indifference.

The preacher declined to name any specific ministers during the interview but made clear his unhappiness was directed at senior members of the ruling party.

The comments add to a broader conversation in Ghana about the relationship between religious leaders and political actors, and the expectations that sometimes follow public declarations of support ahead of elections.