Former NAFCO Boss Faces 20 Fraud Charges

The former chief executive of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and his wife face 20 criminal charges at the High Court in Accra over the alleged misappropriation of state funds running into tens of millions of cedis.

The Office of the Attorney General filed the charges against Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, on May 15, 2026. The counts include stealing, defrauding by false pretences, abuse of public office for profit, and money laundering.

The case follows the re-arrest of the couple by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) shortly after a court had discharged them in an earlier proceeding.

Prosecutors allege three distinct categories of financial misconduct spanning several years. In the first, Aludiba is accused of fraudulently obtaining 734,400 cedis, equivalent to approximately $127,500, from NAFCO between May 2017 and May 2019 under the pretext of rent payments.

The more substantial allegation concerns payments totalling approximately 50.8 million cedis allegedly diverted from the state agency between 2017 and 2025. Prosecutors claim those funds were channelled to a private entity, Sawtina Enterprise, under the cover of food supply contracts. The prosecution characterises those transactions as stealing and abuse of office.

A third set of allegations involves payments exceeding 3.34 million cedis made between 2018 and 2019 to Alqarni Enterprise, a company prosecutors say is owned by Wuni. She faces charges including defrauding by false pretence, dishonestly receiving, and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging she knowingly received funds believed to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

The defence has contested the manner in which the investigation has been handled. Lawyer and former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame accused investigators of denying the accused access to legal counsel and bail after their re-arrest.

NAFCO is a state body mandated to support food security and stabilise commodity prices. The agency has faced repeated scrutiny over its procurement and financial management in recent years. The case is expected to return to court in the coming days.

All charges are allegations. The accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.