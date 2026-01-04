Sam George Questions if Venezuela Operation Echoes Libya

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has expressed concerns about international stability and territorial sovereignty following the United States military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The minister drew parallels to previous Western interventions in Libya and Iraq.

George’s remarks follow reports on January 3, 2026, that American forces successfully apprehended Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a dawn operation in Caracas. The event has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles worldwide, drawing immediate comparisons to past military interventions in the Middle East and North Africa.

Taking to his X account on January 3, the Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament referenced his academic background in peace and security studies to frame the unfolding crisis. George, an alumnus of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), noted that the military action serves as a real time case study for theories of international law he once researched.

“Today’s events in Caracas remind me of my dissertation topic at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, focusing on issues of international law,” George posted. “The question of territorial sovereignty, the triggers for the responsibility to protect, and the issues related to interventions by ‘superpowers’ have flooded my mind.”

The minister posed a series of probing questions about the operation’s implications. “Do we see another Libya or Iraq situation evolve in Latin America? How do we dissect the dawn operation from Russia’s attempts in Ukraine or Israel’s actions in Palestine?” he wrote. George concluded by describing the moment as “Exciting times in global affairs and International law.”

His commentary references Ghana’s official position on the matter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on January 4, 2026, strongly condemning what it described as a unilateral and unauthorized invasion of Venezuela. The government expressed alarm that President Maduro and his wife were taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday.

Ghana’s statement emphasized strong opposition to the unilateral use of force, asserting that such actions violate the United Nations Charter and undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states. The government warned that actions perceived as assaults on international law and attempts to occupy foreign territories have extremely adverse implications for international stability.

The West African nation raised particular concern over comments attributed to United States President Donald Trump suggesting that America would run Venezuela during a transition period and involve major American oil companies in the country’s affairs. Ghana characterized these declarations as reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era, warning they set a dangerous precedent for the global order.

George’s reference to Libya evokes the 2011 NATO intervention that resulted in the overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi. That operation, initially justified as protecting civilians under the Responsibility to Protect doctrine, evolved into regime change that left Libya fractured by civil war and competing governments. The country remains unstable more than a decade later.

The Iraq comparison recalls the 2003 American invasion based on claims about weapons of mass destruction that proved unfounded. That intervention toppled Saddam Hussein but triggered years of sectarian violence, insurgency, and instability that reshaped the Middle East and cost hundreds of thousands of lives.

George’s academic credentials lend weight to his analysis. KAIPTC, based in Accra, is a premier institution for peace and security training in West Africa. The center conducts research and training on conflict management, peacekeeping operations, and international security issues. His dissertation focused on complex questions of when and how the international community can or should intervene in sovereign nations.

The Responsibility to Protect doctrine, which George referenced, emerged after the Rwandan genocide and Balkans conflicts of the 1990s. It establishes that sovereignty carries responsibilities, including protecting populations from mass atrocities. However, its application has proven controversial, particularly when used to justify military interventions that result in regime change.

Trump announced at a press conference that elite American forces extracted the couple from their bedroom in Caracas during a raid accompanied by strikes on military targets across the capital. The president stated that Maduro was aboard the USS Iwo Jima and being transported to New York, where he faces federal charges including narco terrorism and drug trafficking conspiracy.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the indictments, promising the couple would face the full wrath of American justice on American soil. Trump further announced that the United States would now run Venezuela to oversee a transition of power, though he provided no timeline for this process.

The operation represents the most significant American military intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, which removed Manuel Noriega from power. That intervention also involved drug trafficking charges and produced years of debate about its legality and impact on international norms.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was directed by a Venezuelan court to assume duties as acting president, though the United States appears unwilling to recognize any continuation of Maduro’s government. The situation presents complex questions about sovereignty, intervention, democratization, and enforcement of international law.

Global reactions have been sharply divided. Russia and China condemned the operation as a violation of international law. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated the strikes crossed an unacceptable line and recalled the worst moments of interference in Latin American politics. Colombia, Mexico, and Chile issued strong condemnations.

However, right wing Latin American leaders including Argentina’s Javier Milei and El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele expressed support. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country would shed no tears for the end of Maduro’s regime while noting the importance of upholding international law.

The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday, January 5, to address the situation. Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep alarm, stating the operation sets a dangerous precedent and violates international law.

George’s intervention reflects broader concerns among African diplomats and scholars about the erosion of international legal norms. Many worry that powerful nations increasingly act unilaterally when dealing with weaker states, undermining the rules based order established after the Second World War.

The minister’s questions about comparing the Venezuela operation to Russian actions in Ukraine and Israeli actions in Palestine highlight thorny issues of consistency in international law enforcement. Critics of Western interventions often point to perceived double standards in how different conflicts are judged and addressed.

Venezuela’s situation differs from Libya and Iraq in several respects. Maduro’s government has been internationally isolated, with many countries refusing to recognize his 2024 election victory as legitimate. Venezuela’s economic collapse under his rule created a humanitarian crisis and massive refugee flows affecting neighboring countries.

However, similarities include the unilateral use of military force without UN Security Council authorization, regime change objectives, and uncertainty about post intervention governance. Past experiences suggest that removing authoritarian leaders through external force often produces power vacuums, prolonged instability, and unintended consequences.

The legal justification presented by the Trump administration centers on drug trafficking charges and threats to American security. Critics question whether these grounds justify invading a sovereign nation and capturing its head of state, regardless of his authoritarian rule or alleged criminal activities.

While supporters of the operation celebrate Maduro’s ouster as ending a dictatorship, critics including George view it as a critical test of principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. The minister’s suggestion that precedents emerging from Caracas could shape boundaries of superpower influence for decades reflects concerns that the operation fundamentally challenges existing international law frameworks.

Ghana’s position, articulated through both official government statements and George’s personal commentary, places the country squarely among nations warning about the operation’s implications for global order. This stance aligns with traditional Ghanaian foreign policy emphasizing respect for sovereignty, non interference, and multilateral approaches to international problems.