Sarkodie Questions Ebo Noah Arrest Over Content Creation

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has publicly reacted to the arrest of Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, questioning the basis for the arrest and suggesting the controversial figure was engaged in content creation rather than criminal activity.

The multiple award winning artist shared his views in an Instagram story on January 2, 2026, after a video surfaced showing Ebo Noah heavily handcuffed and being escorted into a police vehicle. Sarkodie expressed uncertainty about the specific offence that warranted the arrest.

“Don’t know exactly what my boy’s crime is, but from day one I knew he was making content, unless he’s been charged with something else,” Sarkodie stated. His comment implies that Ebo Noah’s widely publicized prophecy may not have been meant to be taken literally.

Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service’s Special Cyber Vetting Team at Weija Gbawe while he was live streaming on TikTok. The arrest followed months of nationwide anxiety sparked by his prophecy that a devastating flood would hit Ghana on December 25, 2025.

The 33 year old content creator first gained attention in August 2025 when he began urging people to prepare for a three year flood disaster. He claimed God had instructed him to build arks in anticipation of the event. Hundreds of people reportedly gathered at his site, with some abandoning their homes, raising security concerns across the country.

Public outrage intensified after Ebo Noah appeared on stage at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 concert on December 25, the same day the flood was predicted to begin. Still dressed in his trademark sackcloth, he urged patrons to celebrate, announcing the doom had been delayed through his intercessory prayers and fasting.

The appearance sparked massive backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for his immediate arrest for allegedly deceiving the public after months of inducing fear. Critics accused him of deliberately fueling public anxiety for personal gain and social media engagement.

Following his arrest, Ebo Noah was arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on January 2, 2026. The court remanded him into police custody for two weeks and ordered a psychiatric evaluation at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to determine his fitness for trial. He faces charges related to spreading false news and causing fear and panic.

During police interrogation, Ebo Noah reportedly admitted that his actions were intended for online engagement and expressed regret. The Ghana Police Service has dismissed claims that he is a prophet or religious leader, describing him instead as a content creator whose videos spread misinformation.

Police initially declared Ebo Noah wanted after efforts to locate him in Elmina proved unsuccessful. His family was interrogated by authorities as the search intensified. The Special Cyber Vetting Team eventually tracked him down and arrested him while he was broadcasting live on social media.

The case is scheduled to return to court on January 16, 2026, with the psychiatric report expected before then. The evaluation aims to inform future proceedings as investigations continue. Public reactions have split sharply, with some celebrating the arrest of what they view as a charlatan while others decry it as a free speech infringement.

Sarkodie’s public defense of Ebo Noah has added another dimension to the controversy. The rapper’s suggestion that Ebo Noah was simply creating content has resonated with sections of the public who view the arrest as excessive. However, others argue that regardless of intent, his actions crossed the line into dangerous misinformation that warranted legal consequences.

The incident underscores growing scrutiny of social media influencers and content creators in Ghana. The country has been grappling with challenges related to digital falsehoods and online misinformation that can have real world consequences. Authorities have emphasized the need to curb such activities to preserve public order and safety.

The Ghana Police Service has maintained that the arrest was necessary to address rising concerns about online content’s impact on public anxiety. Officials argue that while freedom of expression is important, it must be balanced against the potential harm caused by deliberately spreading false information that induces fear among citizens.

Legal experts have noted that charges of spreading false news and causing fear and panic are serious offences under Ghanaian law. If convicted, Ebo Noah could face significant penalties. However, the outcome will likely depend heavily on the psychiatric evaluation and whether he is deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

The controversy has sparked broader debate about where the line should be drawn between content creation, satire, religious expression, and criminal misinformation. Some observers argue that context and intent should matter in such cases, while others insist that the measurable impact on public safety must be the primary consideration.

Ebo Noah’s prophecy had attracted international attention, with reports indicating people from other countries traveled to Ghana to join what they believed was preparation for an apocalyptic flood. This international dimension added to concerns about the reach and impact of his messages.

The police clarified that despite Ebo Noah’s claims about building modern day arks, no such boats were actually constructed by him. Investigators found that much of the narrative surrounding the supposed preparations was exaggerated or fabricated to enhance his online persona and attract followers.

As Ghana continues to develop its digital economy and social media landscape, the Ebo Noah case may set important precedents for how authorities handle viral content creators whose activities generate public concern. The balance between protecting free expression and preventing harmful misinformation remains a complex challenge for regulators and law enforcement.

Sarkodie’s intervention reflects the complicated relationships between established celebrities and emerging social media personalities in Ghana’s entertainment ecosystem. His willingness to publicly question the arrest demonstrates the influence traditional celebrities still wield in shaping public discourse around controversial issues.