Franklin Cudjoe Praises Government but Demands GoldBod Transparency

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has commended the current government for learning from shortfalls of the Gold for Oil programme during the previous administration, but insists that Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) must provide transparent explanations for reported losses of 214 million dollars under its operations.

The IMANI (Institute for Management and Information Affairs) Africa president acknowledged that significant lessons have been learned by the Mahama administration to avoid repeating past mistakes. He stated that GoldBod, the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and the Finance Ministry deserve enormous commendation for reforms introduced under the current system.

However, Cudjoe cautioned that the way GoldBod is currently structured makes transaction losses unavoidable, particularly due to currency conversion between dollars and cedis during gold purchases and sales. While he understands why GoldBod may be reluctant to classify such losses on its books, given its intermediary role between the central bank and gold aggregators, he maintains these losses should still be recognized.

“I can understand why GoldBod wouldn’t acknowledge that the losses should be classified as such on their books, because it thinks they are just playing an intermediate role between Bank of Ghana and the aggregators of gold since it is the bank that provides the cedis for gold purchases and ultimately receives proceeds of gold sold abroad in dollars,” Cudjoe explained in a social media post on January 4, 2026.

He added emphatically that regardless of terminology, the financial impact represents genuine losses. “But they are losses, transactional or trade losses. 214 million dollars loss is large enough for us to understand how it occurred, the period it occurred and where they occurred, as in with which buyers of our gold and the quantum of loss per buyer,” he stated.

The policy analyst outlined two critical reasons for demanding full disclosure. First, transparency would help authorities minimize future losses if they were genuinely incurred. Second, it would help prevent potential abuse of privileged information or insider trading, regardless of whether spot and onward sale prices of gold are displayed by GoldBod.

Cudjoe called on the Bank of Ghana to provide comprehensive answers about how the 214 million dollar loss happened and what measures would be implemented to minimize similar occurrences in future transactions. He expressed particular concern that information about the losses only became public after appearing in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report.

“My worry though is that it had to take the IMF to receive this information and then publish for us to knock our heads discussing what name to call it. Edefu! Enye koraa! Ehii koraa! Not good!” he remarked, using Twi expressions conveying disappointment.

The controversy emerged following an IMF report stating that losses from artisanal and small scale dore gold transactions under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme reached 214 million dollars through the end of the third quarter of 2025. The report attributed most losses to trading activities, with additional costs from GoldBod offtaker fees.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has disputed characterizations of these amounts as losses, arguing they represent transactional costs inherent to the programme. He announced plans to provide detailed clarification beginning Monday, January 5, 2026, accusing the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority of hypocrisy.

Gyamfi released preliminary data showing that under the NPP administration between 2023 and 2024, cumulative losses totaled approximately seven billion cedis despite purchasing relatively lower volumes of gold at lower prices. He questioned why the opposition was calling for probes when losses had actually decreased under current management despite handling larger volumes at higher prices.

The GoldBod chief executive emphasized that the Gold for Reserves programme aims to generate foreign exchange and strengthen Ghana’s reserves, not to operate as a profit making venture. He characterized opposition criticism as uninformed and politically motivated propaganda designed to dent the reputation and economic gains of the programme.

Eric Afful, Chairman of Parliament’s Economic and Development Committee and Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, supported this position, stating that the 214 million dollars represents transactional costs rather than losses. He noted that definitive classification remains impossible without audited GoldBod financials.

However, the NPP Minority in Parliament has raised grave concerns about GoldBod operations, warning that Ghana risks losing up to 300 million dollars in 2025 under what it describes as a deeply flawed and opaque gold trading arrangement. The opposition cited the IMF report but cautioned that true losses likely exceed publicly reported figures.

Central to the Minority’s concerns is the role of Bawa Rock Limited, owned by Alhaji Rashid Bawa Namoro, which they allege has been made the sole aggregator licensed by GoldBod to purchase artisanal and small scale gold across the country. The Minority questioned transparency around this arrangement and its impact on national finances.

Cudjoe’s intervention adds weight to calls for transparency while acknowledging improvements over the previous Gold for Oil programme. His position appears to occupy middle ground, commending structural reforms while demanding accountability for financial outcomes.

The debate highlights tensions between GoldBod management defending programme integrity, opposition politicians raising alarm about governance and losses, and independent analysts like Cudjoe seeking transparent accounting regardless of political considerations.

Interestingly, Cudjoe’s stance differs from that of his IMANI colleague Bright Simons, the think tank’s vice president in charge of research. Simons has taken a more critical position, arguing that the IMF report explicitly confirms losses and questioning why GoldBod refuses to release detailed trade information.

“The IMF report is emphatic that there have been losses. They even detail which program generated which loss,” Simons wrote in response to GoldBod’s denials. He questioned whether Ghana should discount all IMF assessments, including positive economic indicators, if it rejects the fund’s findings on GoldBod losses.

The divergence between the two IMANI officials has sparked discussion about analytical approaches to evaluating government programmes. While both call for transparency, Cudjoe emphasizes progress made while Simons focuses more sharply on accountability deficits.

GoldBod was established in early 2025 as the sole state entity authorized to oversee procurement, aggregation, and export of artisanally mined gold. According to Bank of Ghana reports, this policy increased reserves and accounted for over eight billion dollars in gold trade flows by mid 2025.

The institution operates under legislation giving it exclusive authority to purchase dore gold from small and artisanal miners. Under current arrangements, the Bank of Ghana provides cedis for gold purchases, while GoldBod handles transactions with aggregators. The central bank receives proceeds from gold sales abroad in dollars.

GoldBod charges a statutory assay fee of 0.25 percent and a service charge of 0.5 percent for its role. The organization has denied that it charges offtaker fees, stating that all offtake agreements are signed and implemented directly by the Bank of Ghana.

From January 2026, GoldBod is set to fully take over the artisanal and small scale mining gold trading programme. Under this new arrangement, the institution will be solely responsible for purchasing, trading, and selling gold, with no fee obligations to the Bank of Ghana.

The Gold for Oil programme, which preceded GoldBod, involved bartering gold for petroleum products to conserve foreign exchange. That initiative faced criticism for lack of transparency and concerns about value for money in transactions.

Current arrangements aim to address those shortcomings through clearer institutional structures and reporting frameworks. However, debates about the 214 million dollar figure demonstrate ongoing challenges in achieving consensus on financial transparency and accountability.

The controversy underscores broader questions about Ghana’s management of natural resources, the balance between reserve building and fiscal prudence, and standards for public disclosure of state trading activities. As Ghana continues developing frameworks for artisanal gold sector formalization, these debates will likely shape policy directions.

