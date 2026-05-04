Salim Adams Brace Sends Medeama Five Points Clear

Salim Adams delivered a stunning double to fire Medeama Sporting Club (SC) to a commanding 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Tarkwa and Abosso (TnA) Stadium on Matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), opening up a five-point lead at the top of the table with four matches to play.

In a fixture that carried enormous weight, with the top two sides in the division meeting directly, Ibrahim Tanko’s side rose to the occasion with a composed and clinical display in front of their home supporters.

Adams broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 20th minute, calmly converting after the referee awarded a first-half spot kick. He then struck again just before the interval, curling a free kick beautifully into the net to put the contest beyond Gold Stars’ reach before the break.

The Mauve and Yellow were the sharper side throughout, registering eight shots to Gold Stars’ five, and forcing four saves from the visiting goalkeeper compared to just one from Medeama’s custodian. Possession was shared evenly at 50 percent apiece, but the home side were considerably more efficient in the final third.

The result hands Gold Stars a damaging blow to their title ambitions. The defending champions went into the clash in second place, knowing a win would narrow the gap at the summit, but they leave Tarkwa without a point and five adrift of their hosts with the end of the season fast approaching.

For Medeama, the victory reinforces their credentials as the division’s most consistent side this term. The Tarkwa-based club, chasing their first league title since 2013, are now firmly in control of their own destiny heading into the final stretch.