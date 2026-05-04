Couple Found Dead in Tamale Home as Police Hunt Suspect

A fuel tanker driver and his pregnant wife were found dead inside their apartment in Tamale on May 1, 2026, in what police are treating as a suspected robbery that left their three-year-old daughter as the only survivor in the room.

The victims, identified as Ebenezer Kwabena and his partner, were discovered lying in pools of blood at Immigration House on Saki Road in the High Tension Immigration area of Golf City. Their young daughter, who was found alive at the scene, was unharmed.

The Saki Police Command, working alongside Environmental Health Officers, retrieved the bodies and deposited them at the morgue for autopsy. A manhunt has been launched for a suspect who remains at large. Police have not yet released an official statement, and investigations are continuing.

Social media accounts circulating on X as of May 3 allege that the suspect had become acquainted with the couple roughly two weeks before the attack. The accounts claim the suspect spent time with Kwabena on April 29, and that the two went out together before returning home. The attack is believed to have occurred that night. One account further alleged the suspect is a soldier recently transferred from Takoradi to Tamale. These claims have not been officially confirmed.

Reports indicate that a sum of money, believed to be proceeds from fuel sales, is missing from the apartment. Figures reported across different sources vary and have not been verified by police.

The Ghana Police Service has not publicly identified or named any suspect in connection with the deaths.