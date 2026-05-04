Kotoko’s Third Coach This Season Falls to Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Tuba AstroTurf in Accra on Sunday in Matchday 31 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL), extending the Porcupine Warriors’ winless run to four matches as leadership chaos continues to undermine their campaign.

Oumar Nafal put the hosts in front in the 12th minute, heading in from a set-piece to give Dreams early control. Ebenezer Adade doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute, sealing a comfortable afternoon for Winfred Dormon’s side and condemning Kotoko to another fruitless trip away from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The defeat arrived under caretaker coach Hamza Obeng Mohammed, the third man to take charge of Kotoko this season following the sacking of Abdul Karim Zito in February and the subsequent resignation of interim boss Prince Yaw Owusu just days before Sunday’s fixture. Obeng, who previously led the club’s youth setup, was handed the reins in a caretaker capacity with no time to implement any meaningful tactical reset.

Kotoko were without suspended captain Samba O’Neil and struggled to generate any meaningful attacking threat, failing to register a goal for the third consecutive away match. Their passive display in the final third contrasted sharply with Dreams’ directness and organisation.

The result leaves both clubs level on 43 points, with Dreams climbing to seventh place and Kotoko dropping to eighth. With the season entering its final weeks, Kotoko’s next fixture against Hohoe United is also shrouded in uncertainty following the latter club’s withdrawal from the league.

Kotoko’s board, led by chairman James Osei Brown, now faces mounting pressure to make a permanent coaching appointment and arrest a slide that has effectively eliminated any realistic ambition of finishing in the top four.