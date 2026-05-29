Rubber Processors Back Ghana’s 10-Year Export Ban

The Rubber Processors Association of Ghana (RUPAG) has thrown its full support behind the government’s decision to ban raw natural rubber exports for 10 years, describing the move as bold, strategic, and critical for the sector’s long-term growth.

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry announced the immediate prohibition in an administrative notice dated 27 April 2026, citing Cabinet approval and directives arising from discussions on the Accelerated Export Development Programme chaired by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement issued in Takoradi and signed by Secretary Perry Acheampong, RUPAG said the ban would secure adequate raw material supply for local processors, promote value addition, protect jobs, and stimulate industrial investment. The association expressed appreciation to President Mahama, Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, and Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy Augustus Obuadum Tanoh for their responsiveness to industry concerns.

The ministry indicated that the prohibition was intended to ensure local manufacturers had adequate access to raw natural rubber for domestic production, and directed the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Police Service, and the Tree Crops Development Authority to ensure strict compliance at all borders, ports, and export points.

According to RUPAG, raw rubber exports had surged over the past decade, weakening factory operations, causing job losses, undermining outgrower financing schemes, and contributing to significant foreign exchange leakages.

RUPAG pledged to operate transparently and fairly, cooperate with all enforcement agencies, and support farmers through plantation development and production programmes. The association called on all value chain actors to cooperate fully so the directive delivers its intended national benefits.

The ban aligns with the government’s industrialisation agenda and its broader 24-Hour Economy policy framework.