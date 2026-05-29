Ghana, Nebraska Sign 10-Year Livestock Modernisation Deal

Ghana and the United States state of Nebraska have signed a landmark 10-year cooperation agreement to modernise the country’s livestock sector, reduce costly food imports, and build a long-term agribusiness partnership between West Africa and the American Midwest.

The Ghana–Nebraska Cooperation Agreement was formalised during the Ghana-Nebraska Spring Livestock Modernisation Partnership Tour in Nebraska, signed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), EcoSyntra LLC, the Ghana-Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber (GNEBCham), and the Agrihouse Foundation.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku led the 23-member Ghanaian delegation, which included senior officials from Exim Bank Ghana, Fidelity Bank Ghana, the Ghana National Livestock Breeders and Traders Association, and the University of Ghana.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation covering livestock modernisation, dairy development, agricultural infrastructure, workforce training, academic exchange, climate-resilient agriculture, and agribusiness investment. Priority pilot projects include modernisation of the Tulaku Cattle Market, development of the proposed Amrahia Dairy Processing Center, livestock traceability systems, and expanded feed infrastructure.

The urgency behind the deal is stark. Ghana currently imports nearly $100 million annually in live animals and frozen meat, while dairy imports satisfy approximately 95 percent of national demand.

“Together, Ghana and Nebraska can demonstrate how international cooperation strengthens food security,” Opoku said.

Nebraska was identified as a strategic partner because of its international leadership in livestock production, feed systems, animal genetics, veterinary science, and agricultural research.

The partnership aligns with Ghana’s broader Feed Ghana Programme and positions the country as a gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market, valued at $3.4 trillion.