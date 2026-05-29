Ghana Climate Startup Competition 2026 Names Three Winners

Foovante Global, AgriMercarb, and Cogam Manufacturing Ghana Ltd. have emerged as the top three winners of the Climate Champion Competition Ghana 2026, a high-stakes pitch event celebrating the country’s most promising sustainability-driven entrepreneurs.

Startup Discovery Africa (SDA), an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) innovation consultancy, organised the competition on 22 May 2026 at the British Council in Accra. The event marked the close of the SDA Venture Builder Program’s second cohort, run in strategic partnership with the Autodesk Foundation, the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, and Australian Aid, with support from Sahara Impact Ventures.

Foovante Global claimed the grand prize for its agri-tech platform dedicated to carbon credit verification and market access, designed to lower validation costs and open carbon markets to smallholder farmers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

AgriMercarb took first runner-up position in the circular economy category for its model of processing organic waste into premium animal feed and organic fertiliser using Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL). Cogam Manufacturing Ghana Ltd. placed second runner-up in clean energy, producing smokeless charcoal briquettes from agricultural waste and pioneering a post-harvest storage system that operates without electricity.

Keynote speaker Dr. Wanida Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Crescendo Foods LBG, challenged prevailing assumptions about African climate enterprise: “The returns, financial, social, environmental, are not in tension with each other. They are aligned.”

The broader cohort featured eight additional ventures spanning agribusiness and circular economy solutions, including IoT-monitored solar dryers, AI-driven vertical hydroponics, waste-to-packaging supply chains, and banana fibre sanitary pads.

Interested parties can explore future cohort collaborations at www.startupdiscovery.co/africa.