Respect Ga Traditions During May Noise Ban — Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I

The Niiboiman Mantse, Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I, has called on residents of Niiboiman and the general public to respect and uphold the customs and traditions of the Ga people during the forthcoming 30-day ban on drumming and noise-making, scheduled from May 4 to June 4, 2026.

He made the appeal on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, at the Odehe Palace in Niiboiman, a suburb of Accra, during an Easter gathering he organised for elders and residents to commemorate the Christian festivities.

Addressing the gathering, Nii Okropong I stressed the importance of cultural identity and mutual respect among Ghana’s diverse religious and ethnic groups. He noted that the GaDangme people had consistently respected the practices of other religious groups, including Muslims during their festivals and Christians during Easter and Christmas celebrations.

“Our culture is what defines us as a people,” he said. “Just as we respect the religious observances of others, we expect the same respect for our traditions as we prepare to observe our sacred period.”

The traditional leader explained that the ban on drumming and noise-making forms part of the annual customs leading to the Homowo festival, a significant cultural event among the Ga people. The period, he said, is marked by solemnity, prayer, fasting and reflection, requiring peace and quiet across communities.

He indicated that the observance, locally referred to as “Aadunma,” symbolises the planting of corn and involves spiritual preparations conducted in sacred groves and farmlands. During this time, activities such as farming, fishing, hunting, funerals and other events that generate noise or disrupt the peace are prohibited.

Nii Okropong I emphasised that the directive applies to all residents within the Greater Accra Region, regardless of religious affiliation. He urged religious bodies to comply by avoiding the use of loudspeakers and musical instruments during services.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters, we are not stopping you from praying, but we plead that you do not use megaphones for calls to prayer. Likewise, we urge our Christian community to refrain from using musical instruments or loud expressions during this period,” he stated.

He underscored that the call for compliance was not intended to infringe on anyone’s rights but rather to preserve a longstanding cultural heritage that promotes unity and spiritual renewal.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I further appealed to community leaders, including pastors, imams and opinion leaders, to educate their members on the significance of the ban and ensure adherence.

“As you respect your religious leaders, we also urge you to accord the same respect to the traditional authorities and the customs that bind us together as a people,” he added.

He cautioned that failure to comply with the directive could undermine the peace and unity the exercise seeks to promote, noting that some individuals might attempt to disregard the rules out of perceived superiority.

In a related development, the event also featured the presentation of induction certificates to newly appointed Asafoiatsemei, Asafoianyemei and other traditional leaders of the Odehe Palace. The certificates were issued under the authority of the Boiman Asere Sub Stool–Asere Divisional Authority of the Ga State and were duly endorsed by the Boiman Djaasetse, Boiman Mantse and the Head of Family.

Nii Ayi Mensah Okropong I advised the inductees to conduct themselves with integrity and uphold the values of leadership at all times.

The ceremony, which combined cultural rites with Easter celebrations, brought together elders, residents and well-wishers in a spirit of unity, with the Niiboiman Mantse expressing gratitude to God for the opportunity to celebrate both religious and traditional milestones peacefully.

By Kingsley Asiedu