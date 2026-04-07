PCI Hosts 1st “Walk in Faith With the Kingdom Speaker” to Strengthen Spiritual Unity

Parliament Chapel International (PCI), led by its Founder Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has held the maiden edition of its “Walk in Faith With the Kingdom Speaker” event, drawing believers on a symbolic spiritual journey from Ayi Mensah to Aburi.

The Easter Monday event brought together members of the church and other participants who undertook the walk as an expression of faith, unity, and spiritual renewal.

Organisers described the initiative as more than a physical exercise, emphasizing its deeper spiritual significance rooted in the Christian journey of faith and perseverance. Participants reflected on themes of faith and divine purpose throughout the walk.

“There is something about the Family of Christ,” the organisers noted, stressing that the event embodied a shared belief that “by faith we came, by faith we walked, and by faith we possessed.”

The walk also served as a platform to strengthen fellowship among believers while encouraging a collective commitment to spiritual growth and resilience.

Church leaders indicated that the event would become an annual feature on the PCI calendar, aimed at inspiring Christians to deepen their faith while fostering unity within the body of Christ.