FA Cup Semi-Finals Set for Explosive Showdown

The race for MTN FA Cup glory has reached a thrilling climax as four determined clubs—Aduana FC, Medeama SC, Nations FC, and Dreams FC—prepare to battle for a place in the grand final.

With defending champions Asante Kotoko already out of the picture, this year’s semi-finals present a rare opportunity for a new champion to emerge, raising the stakes for what promises to be two fiercely contested encounters.

One of the standout clashes will see Aduana FC take on Medeama SC in a heavyweight duel between two of the most consistent sides in the competition.

Aduana arrive full of confidence after eliminating Kotoko and cruising past Techiman Liberty Youth, while Medeama have combined resilience and attacking strength, highlighted by their dominant win over Attram De Visser. With both sides boasting quality and experience, this fixture could be decided by fine margins.

The other semi-final pits Nations FC against Dreams FC, in what promises to be an evenly balanced encounter. Nations FC have shown discipline and composure, progressing through a tense penalty shoot-out against Berekum Chelsea, while Dreams FC also proved their mental strength by edging Heart of Lions on penalties.

With both teams demonstrating resilience under pressure, another closely fought contest could be on the cards.

All four teams have shown different qualities en route to the semi-finals—Aduana’s experience, Medeama’s control, Nations’ organisation and Dreams’ fighting spirit—making this stage of the competition particularly unpredictable.

With just one match separating each side from the final, the semi-finals are expected to deliver intensity, drama and moments of brilliance as the MTN FA Cup edges closer to crowning a new champion.