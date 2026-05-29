Danqua Channels Faith and Soul on New Release “Exodus 14-14”

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer Danqua continues his steady rise with the release of his latest single, “Exodus 14-14,” a spiritually charged record inspired by the powerful biblical verse:

“The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace.” Known for his soulful and soothing sound, Danqua has been building a reputation as one of the most refreshing emerging acts coming out of Accra’s evolving music scene. Since gaining attention with his release “Orison,” the artist has continued to stand out through his ability to merge spirituality, storytelling, and rich African-inspired production into a sound that feels authentic and emotionally grounded.

On “Exodus 14-14,” Danqua leans fully into themes of faith, hope, and perseverance. The record carries a calming but powerful energy, speaking directly to listeners who are navigating difficult moments and reminding them to trust the process even in uncertainty.

What makes the release even more impressive is the fact that Danqua produces his own music. His songwriting naturally blends with his production style, creating songs that feel intentional from start to finish. His pen game carries honesty and depth, while his self-produced beats provide the perfect emotional backdrop for every lyric.

Living and creating in Accra, Danqua takes inspiration from the city’s vibrant culture while remaining deeply connected to traditional African sounds. His music is filled with lively percussion, soulful melodies, layered harmonies, and vibrant instrumentation that give his records both warmth and identity.

As more listeners discover his music, Danqua is beginning to look like one of the next artists poised to break into the mainstream. His ability to combine meaningful writing with polished production gives him an edge that separates him from many of his peers.

With “Exodus 14-14,” Danqua delivers more than just another release. He offers a message of peace, faith, and spiritual reassurance through music that feels both uplifting and timeless.

As his sound continues to evolve, Danqua remains an artist to watch closely, proving with every release that he is creating music with purpose, soul, and lasting impact.