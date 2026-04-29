PSG Beat Bayern 5-4 in Nine-Goal Champions League Classic

Paris Saint-Germain produced one of the most breathtaking nights in recent European football history on Tuesday, beating Bayern Munich 5-4 in a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes that swung dramatically before settling in the hosts’ favour.

Bayern found themselves 5-2 down at one stage before mounting a stunning comeback to make it 5-4 by the final whistle, setting up what promises to be an equally gripping return leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Wednesday.

The result leaves PSG with a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg, though Bayern’s resilience in pulling back three goals gives them genuine belief ahead of a tie very much still in the balance.

The match produced a sharp contrast in the post-game assessments from the two coaches. PSG manager Luis Enrique, watching from his customary elevated position in the stands, which he has adopted from rugby union coaching practice, was unrestrained in his praise. “The best I have ever been involved in as a coach,” he said.

Bayern’s Vincent Kompany, however, was far less enthused. The Belgian was forced to watch from the stands himself after serving a touchline ban, delegating pitchside responsibilities to his assistant Aaron Danks. For a manager who prefers direct involvement on the sideline, the experience was uncomfortable.

“If it never happens again, I’ll be satisfied,” Kompany told Prime Video. “I can’t take decisions 80 metres away. But I appreciated the way the players responded, from high up in the stands.”

The two managers met briefly in the post-match media zone, where Luis Enrique could not resist a gentle dig at his counterpart’s enforced elevated vantage point.

“You were in my position, up there! Did you like it?” the PSG coach asked.

“No, I didn’t. I really don’t like it,” came Kompany’s reply.

The good news for Kompany is that his ban expires before the second leg, meaning he will be back on the touchline in Munich. Whether Luis Enrique opts for his usual elevated perch when Bayern host PSG remains to be seen, in what is shaping up as one of the most eagerly anticipated semi-final second legs in recent Champions League memory.