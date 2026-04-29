GFA Sets September 2026 Kick-Off for New Premier League Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially confirmed the dates for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season, with the new campaign set to begin over the weekend of September 4 to 7, 2026, and conclude between May 28 and 31, 2027.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, April 29, follows the GFA’s approved football calendar for the year and provides clubs, players, officials, and commercial partners with an early operational framework ahead of the new season.

Weekend fixtures will remain the primary format for league matches, continuing the structure established in previous seasons. Midweek dates will be reserved only for outstanding or rescheduled games, a measure intended to keep fixture congestion manageable throughout the campaign.

“The early release of the season calendar will help members of the Ghana Football Association and all stakeholders to plan their season ahead,” the GFA said in a statement. “The GFA is committed to the smooth and efficient execution of the calendar.”

The September start date comes after the current 2025/26 season, which began in September 2025, wraps up between May 23 and 24, 2026, just ahead of the FIFA World Cup in North America. The 2026/27 calendar has been designed to sit comfortably within the broader post-World Cup football schedule.

The GFA also confirmed this week that the 2026/27 Access Bank Division One League will kick off on September 18, while the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League is set for an October start, rounding out a coordinated domestic football calendar for the season.