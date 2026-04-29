Bryant University Eyes Ghana Academic Ties Beyond World Cup Camp

Bryant University has signalled ambitions that stretch well beyond hosting the Black Stars’ training camp for the 2026 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup, with senior officials using a visit to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to explore long-term academic and people-to-people partnerships with Ghana.

The delegation, which included Dr. Edi Tebaldi, Vice President for Strategy and Partnerships at Bryant University, and Liz Tanner, Executive Director of Ocean State 2026, visited GFA headquarters in Accra on Monday, April 27, led by Vice President for Athletics and Recreation William Smith. While the primary focus was finalising logistics for the Black Stars’ Rhode Island base camp, discussions ranged significantly wider.

Tebaldi made clear that the university views Ghana as a genuine long-term collaborator, not simply a World Cup tenant. “We see Ghana as a partner where we can share our knowledge but at the same time learn from you, work with you, and listen to your needs,” he said. “We want to take the time to start these conversations and build a relationship that can last much longer beyond the World Cup.”

He disclosed that Bryant is in active discussions with institutions including the University of Ghana to promote student and faculty exchanges between the two countries, creating pathways for Ghanaian students and academics to engage with a university located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, that enrolls students from more than 50 countries.

The engagement forms part of a broader initiative coordinated by Lady Dentaa Amoateng through the Ghana United Kingdom Based Achievement Awards (GUBA), which convened a networking reception bringing together the Bryant delegation and Ghanaian institutions including MTN Ghana and the National Sports Authority.

National Sports Authority Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah praised the approach. “This is very important; it’s an example of what can be possible,” he said, adding that the partnership could serve as a template for similar education and sports collaborations going forward.

A Ghanaian student currently enrolled at Bryant, Augustine Boadi, offered a personal reflection on what the connection means. “Two of the most important things in my life are finally coming together: Ghana being my home and Bryant being my hope,” he said, adding that the university’s support systems allow student athletes to balance academic and sporting demands effectively.

Bryant University was formally confirmed as Ghana’s official World Cup base camp in February. The Black Stars will use the university’s 43,000-square-foot field house and elite training, recovery and wellness infrastructure during the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ghana are drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, opening their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.