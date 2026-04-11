Prudential Bank Puts AI and Ethics at Heart of Supplier Strategy

Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has convened its third annual Supplier Conference in Accra, bringing together key vendors, internal teams, and external stakeholders to align on efficiency, sustainability, and the integration of technology across its supply chain operations.

The conference, held in Accra, served as a platform for open dialogue between the bank and the businesses it relies on to deliver services to customers, with discussions centred on building a more resilient and ethically grounded procurement ecosystem.

Felix Apau Awuku, Executive Head of Operations at Prudential Bank, told suppliers the bank was actively exploring artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve demand forecasting and optimise supply chain performance, alongside process improvements designed to reduce lead times and strengthen reliability. He framed the relationship between the bank and its suppliers as a strategic partnership rather than a transactional arrangement, and urged vendors to view the gathering as an opportunity to strengthen long-term ties.

“Trust that we will honour our commitments. Trust that we will grow together. Trust that when challenges arise, we will treat them side by side,” Awuku told the gathering.

In a welcome address, Head of Procurement Carlis Ebow Arko reinforced the bank’s view that supplier collaboration is a driver of measurable business outcomes, citing research suggesting that companies integrating digitally with their suppliers achieve up to a 25 percent improvement in overall business performance. He said the purpose of the conference was straightforward: to build better working relationships, gather honest feedback, and sharpen collaboration for the year ahead.

The 2026 edition marks the third time Prudential Bank has convened a dedicated forum of this nature, reflecting a broader institutional effort to treat procurement as a strategic function rather than a support activity. The bank said the gathering reinforced its commitment to building a supply chain that is efficient, ethical, and positioned for the demands of a rapidly changing business environment.