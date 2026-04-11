Ghana and Belarus Set June Target for Agriculture Trade Deal

Ghana and Belarus have moved their agricultural trade relationship a step closer to a formal framework, with both sides agreeing to accelerate the signing of an interdepartmental memorandum of cooperation in agriculture at the Belagro exhibition in June, following talks in Minsk on April 9, 2026.

The meeting brought together Ghana’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation and Belarus, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, and Belarusian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food, Alexander Yakovczyts, for discussions focused on expanding the range of food and agricultural products traded between the two countries and deepening knowledge transfer in the poultry sector.

Belarusian agricultural food exports to Ghana grew by six percent in 2025, a trajectory both sides agreed to build upon. Belarus currently supplies Ghana with wheat, poultry and beef, while Ghana exports cocoa products, tropical fruits and vegetable oils in return. The talks identified scope to extend the Belarusian export basket to include butter, cheeses, wheat flour and pasta, with Yakovczyts indicating that Belarusian businesses were prepared to offer flexible pricing to support the expansion.

Ghana’s interest in the discussions extended beyond trade volumes to technology transfer. The Ghanaian side expressed particular interest in Belarusian poultry production expertise, covering animal husbandry techniques, feeding regimes and production management cycles, with a view to adapting those practices locally.

Ambassador Jehu-Appiah described Belarus as a disciplined and practical partner, citing the promptness with which it has followed through on prior commitments. He also noted Ghana’s existing commercial relationship with Belarusian industry, pointing out that the country has already procured three thousand Belarusian-manufactured vehicles, and described the country’s agricultural machinery as among the best available.

The proposed memorandum, to be signed in June at the Belagro agricultural exhibition in Belarus, would formalise the cooperation framework. Ghana has been invited to send both government officials and business representatives to the exhibition, signalling an intent to move from diplomatic dialogue toward concrete commercial engagement. The June timeline aligns with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s confirmation this week that President John Dramani Mahama is expected to visit Minsk the same month.