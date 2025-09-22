Gabon Honours Afreximbank Leaders for Economic Partnership Role

Gabon’s President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has bestowed the prestigious Commander of the National Order of Merit award on two senior African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) executives, underscoring the growing importance of pan-African financial institutions in the country’s post-coup economic transformation.

The honors were presented to Professor Benedict Oramah, Afreximbank’s outgoing president, and Dr. George Elombi, the bank’s incoming president, during a groundbreaking ceremony for a major thermal power project in Libreville. The recognition comes as Gabon signed a $3 billion deal with Afreximbank to finance priority investments in recent months, marking one of the largest financial partnerships between the pan-African lender and a single member state.

The ceremony centered around the launch of a EUR 200-million thermal power station with 300-megawatt capacity, addressing Gabon’s chronic energy shortages that have long hampered industrial development. This facility represents part of a broader three-plant initiative spanning Libreville, Port-Gentil, and Lambaréné, designed to modernize the country’s energy infrastructure.

Oligui Nguema’s administration has positioned Afreximbank as a cornerstone of its economic diversification strategy, moving beyond the oil-dependent model that characterized the previous Bongo family’s 55-year rule. Oligui, who currently serves as the fourth president of Gabon since May 2025, having previously served in a transitional capacity from 2023, has made infrastructure development central to his governance agenda.

The timing of these honors reflects strategic calculation beyond ceremonial recognition. With Dr. Elombi succeeding Professor Oramah as Afreximbank’s president, Gabon is securing continuity in its most important financial partnership during a critical infrastructure expansion phase.

Afreximbank’s commitment extends far beyond the power sector, encompassing a US$5-billion country program targeting manganese processing, railway modernization, and expanded energy production. The bank’s partnership with Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms has already established Special Economic Zones that officials credit with spurring industrialization and job creation.

Professor Oramah, in accepting the honor, emphasized Africa’s need for self-reliant development, stating the continent’s transformation must be “achieved through our own efforts rather than relying on external support.” This philosophy aligns with Afreximbank’s broader mission of reducing African economies’ dependence on external financing.

The power project financing, formalized through a facility agreement signed in Abuja during Afreximbank’s 32nd Annual Meetings in June, represents more than energy sector investment. It signals Gabon’s intention to position itself as a regional manufacturing hub, leveraging abundant natural resources including manganese, timber, and petroleum reserves.

For Afreximbank, the Gabon partnership demonstrates the institution’s growing influence in shaping African economic policy. The Bank disbursed $20bn in trade finance in 2024 alone and is set to double the amount in one year, positioning it as a formidable alternative to traditional Western development finance institutions.

The awards ceremony also highlighted broader geopolitical implications. As African nations increasingly seek financing alternatives to Western institutions and Chinese development banks, pan-African financial institutions like Afreximbank are gaining prominence. Gabon’s public recognition of Afreximbank leadership sends signals to other African states about viable financing partnerships.

The three thermal power plants will collectively address energy deficits that have historically limited Gabon’s industrial potential. Energy shortages have particularly affected the mining sector, where manganese extraction requires consistent power supply for processing facilities. The new capacity should enable value-added processing, moving beyond raw material exports.

This infrastructure investment comes as Gabon seeks to diversify its economy amid global energy transition pressures on oil-dependent nations. The thermal plants, while fossil fuel-based, provide immediate capacity while longer-term renewable projects develop. The approach reflects pragmatic energy policy balancing immediate needs with sustainability goals.

The honors awarded to Oramah and Elombi represent more than diplomatic courtesy; they signal Gabon’s commitment to deepening financial ties with continental institutions. As African economies face mounting external debt pressures and limited access to international capital markets, regional development banks offer crucial alternatives.

Looking ahead, the Gabon-Afreximbank partnership serves as a template for African economic integration through financial cooperation. The success of these infrastructure projects could influence similar partnerships across the continent, potentially reshaping how African nations approach development financing in an era of increasing global economic fragmentation.