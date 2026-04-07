Prophet Kofi Oduro Breaks Silence on 2024 Vote, Warns Mahama on LGBTQI Bill and ORAL

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, commonly known as Alabaster House Chapel, has publicly disclosed that he voted for President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election, citing two specific campaign commitments that he says are now at risk of going unfulfilled.

Speaking to his congregation, Prophet Oduro said he backed Mahama on the strength of two clear pledges: signing the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, known as the Anti-LGBTQI bill, into law, and recovering public funds through the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s retrieval framework under the acronym ORAL. He now says his patience with the administration is wearing thin on both counts.

“In your campaign message, the reason I voted for you is LGBTQI, that you’ll pass legislation. Number 2 is ORAL; we need our money back, we can’t be patient, your excellency,” the prophet told his congregation, directing his remarks at the president.

On the bill, Oduro’s position is unambiguous. He recalled joining fellow pastors during the previous Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in pushing for the legislation, without success. He said the assurances given at the time pointed clearly to the incoming Mahama administration as the one that would finally act. President Mahama’s recent public statement that the LGBTQI issue is not the country’s most pressing priority has shaken that expectation.

“I just want to remind you that it was a priority then, and it is a priority now. It is a priority. If we need to march to the Jubilee House, we will march; if we need to scream, we will scream. If we need to yell, we will yell; sin is sin, righteousness is righteousness, disorder is disorder, and abomination is abomination,” he declared.

President Mahama, speaking at a Presidential Dialogue with Civil Society Organisations at Jubilee House on March 30, said LGBTQI issues are not the most pressing challenge facing Ghana, pointing instead to basic needs including education, healthcare, jobs, food, and shelter as his administration’s immediate focus.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was formally received by Parliament on February 17, 2026, and has since been referred to the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee for consideration. The bill lapsed with the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2024 election after passing its first iteration in February 2024, and was reintroduced as a private members’ bill by a group of ten lawmakers in March 2025. Mahama has indicated he supports the legislation in principle but prefers it to be introduced as a government bill.

Prophet Oduro is the latest in a line of religious voices pressing the president on the matter. The spokesperson for Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, raised similar concerns on April 2, reminding the president that many Ghanaians voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) specifically on the basis of its commitment to expedite passage of the bill and sign it into law.

Oduro urged the president to stand firm regardless of the political cost, arguing that leaders who stand for truth will inevitably attract opposition but must not let that deter them.