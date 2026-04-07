NACOC Reveals Abu Trica Was Under Long-Term Surveillance Before Arrest

A senior officer of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has disclosed that Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was under active surveillance for an extended period before security agencies moved to arrest him, describing the operation as a deliberate, evidence-driven process that involved multiple state institutions.

Speaking on Angel FM with Saddick Adams, NACOC officer Alexander Twum Berima Esq said the arrest, which took place on Thursday December 11, 2025, was the product of a carefully coordinated intelligence-led operation rather than a rushed response to emerging information.

“We had him on our radar for a very long time,” he disclosed.

Twum Berima explained that NACOC did not act alone. The operation brought together several agencies, each playing a defined role in building the case that eventually led to Kumi’s arrest. “It was an inter-agency operation. The police cybercrime unit, cybersecurity, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officials, and narcotics officers were all involved,” he said.

The operation was also underpinned by a judicial directive. “There was a court order directing us to conduct operations at three locations, two in the Central Region around Swedru and one in Accra,” he noted, emphasising that the agencies acted within the bounds of the law throughout.

He revealed that the timing of the arrest was itself shaped by legal requirements. Authorities had intended to move earlier in the week but were compelled to wait until proper authorisation had been secured. “He was supposed to be arrested on Monday, but we had not yet secured the court order, so our men monitored him discreetly until the order came on Wednesday, leading to the arrest on Thursday,” he explained.

The officer used the opportunity to address the approach NACOC and partner agencies take when building cases against suspected criminals, stressing that a rush to arrest can undermine an entire prosecution. “You don’t just arrest on the slightest hint; you need strong evidence, otherwise prosecution will fail,” he said.

Twum Berima’s disclosure carries a direct warning for others operating outside the law. He confirmed that Abu Trica is not an isolated case, and that agencies are actively monitoring additional individuals. “There are many people on our radar; we know them and monitor them, but it is not yet their time because we need stronger evidence,” he revealed.

On the challenge of securing convictions, he placed the burden squarely on the prosecution’s preparation. “Most of the work lies with us as prosecutors, so we must build solid cases before taking action,” he concluded.

The Gbese District Court delivered a ruling on March 27, 2026, dismissing key defence arguments including claims of political persecution and entrapment, clearing the last remaining legal obstacles to Kumi’s extradition to the United States. His legal team was granted a 15-day window to file an appeal.

According to an unsealed indictment from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Abu Trica is accused of being part of a criminal network that targeted elderly Americans through romance scams from 2023 onward, defrauding victims of more than $8 million. The group allegedly used artificial intelligence software to create fake identities and cultivate relationships through social media and online dating platforms before soliciting money under false pretences. Abu Trica faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted in the United States.