Dangote Raises African Fuel and Urea Exports as Iran War Tightens Global Supply

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has expanded its shipments of gasoline and urea fertiliser to African markets, with owner Aliko Dangote confirming the push during a refinery tour on Monday as the ongoing war in Iran continues to squeeze energy and agricultural supply chains across the continent.

Dangote said the refinery, operating at its maximum capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, had helped cushion the impact of the crisis across the continent. The facility has now shipped 17 cargoes of gasoline to other African nations, and exports of urea fertiliser have also recently risen as buyers seek alternative sources of supply.

The fertiliser shift marks a notable change in strategy. Dangote noted that more shipments are now heading to African markets, something the company was not prioritising before. The plant can produce up to 3 million metric tonnes of urea annually, though most of it had traditionally gone to the United States and South America.

Data from tanker-tracking firm Kpler shows Nigeria’s exports of clean petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet fuel, rose to about 214,000 barrels per day in March from an average of 100,000 barrels per day in February, with shipments to other African countries climbing from 38,000 to about 90,000 barrels per day.

The demand surge reflects a fundamental shift in Africa’s energy supply map. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed to commercial traffic since March 2, disrupting approximately 17.8 million barrels per day of oil flows, creating an acute supply shortage for African nations that have historically depended on long-haul fuel imports from Europe and the Gulf.

South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya have formally reached out to the refinery, while several other countries are making enquiries, as governments across the continent scramble to secure stable supply arrangements. Nigeria’s state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), is allocating seven May cargoes for the Dangote refinery, up from five in previous months.

Oil prices remained elevated on Monday, with Brent crude futures at $109.13 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures at $112.31 a barrel, as investors awaited clarity on U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks. Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, saying it wanted a permanent end to the war, while also rejecting an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Nigeria halted fuel imports in February. Since then, domestic pump prices have risen more than 50 percent as the Iran conflict roiled energy markets. The country consumes between 50 million and 60 million litres of petrol per day, nearly one-fifth of Africa’s total demand.

The refinery’s expanding regional role adds a commercial dimension to its strategic significance. Officials say the surge in export volumes aligns with increased demand from African countries grappling with fuel supply shortages and rising import costs linked to global market disruptions, and that domestic supply will not be compromised, as the export capacity was factored into the refinery’s original construction strategy.