Praye Tiatia: Posterity Is Vindicating Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian musician Stephen Fiawoo, popularly known as Praye Tiatia, has declared his unwavering loyalty to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying history is beginning to correct the negative perception social media created around the former leader’s tenure.

In a heartfelt post shared on his social media page, the musician described his relationship with the former president as a personal and enduring one that goes beyond party politics.

“Many will not know or even comprehend the Father/son relationship that existed between us even aside party affiliation. I’ve been your most loyal celebrity son since your very first voting in as NPP flag bearer since 2007, 19 years ago, I’ve remained loyal ever since. Though some may not believe you were one of our very best presidents, posterity has slowly started doing its job,” he wrote.

Praye Tiatia has been one of the most visible celebrity supporters of Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years, publicly campaigning for the former president during multiple election cycles. His latest tribute comes more than a year after Akufo-Addo left office in January 2025, following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general election.

The musician said that while the political environment painted the former president differently during his tenure, he maintains that Akufo-Addo was excellent in office and that public opinion is gradually shifting to reflect that.

Former President Akufo-Addo served two terms from January 2017 to January 2025. His administration implemented the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, and oversaw Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, among other major policy interventions that drew both praise and criticism during his time in office.