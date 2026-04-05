Mahama Credits Debrah for Kwahu Forum, Announces Airport and Convention Centre

President John Dramani Mahama has paid a warm public tribute to Chief of Staff Julius Debrah for conceiving and driving the Kwahu Business Forum, while unveiling plans to build a permanent convention centre and eventually an airport at Kwahu to anchor the event’s long-term growth.

Speaking at the forum on Saturday, April 4, the President revealed that the idea was born in the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser during campaign travels across the country in 2023. “How this whole event began… It was conceived in the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser, which myself and my younger brother Julius always occupied the back seat when I went on campaigns,” he said.

“My friend and co-conspirator, Julius Debrah conceived the idea that as we gather in Kwahu to celebrate, we must also create a business forum focused on Ghana’s economic future,” the President said, crediting the Chief of Staff with deep affection for both the Kwahu people and Ghana at large.

He noted that despite being in opposition at the time, he and his team took the bold step to host the first Kwahu Business Forum in 2024. “We were still in opposition. We had the audacity to hold a KwaWu business forum,” he said, reflecting on the initiative with pride. Now in its third edition, the forum has grown into one of Ghana’s most prominent annual economic gatherings.

Airport and Convention Centre on the Horizon

Looking ahead, President Mahama set out ambitious infrastructure plans to institutionalise the forum as a permanent fixture on Ghana’s economic calendar. He indicated that the government was already engaging private partners to develop a permanent conference facility at the site, alongside improvements to road infrastructure to ease congestion during the Easter festivities. “We are thinking of a permanent convention centre, and ultimately, we want to have an airport here so that flights can come in, both domestically and for people coming from outside,” he said.

Business Succession and Mergers

Beyond the forum’s expansion, the President used his address to raise concerns about structural weaknesses within Ghanaian businesses. He warned that many firms collapse after the death of their founders due to disputes and inadequate planning. “Businesses rise and collapse. We must ensure proper succession if we are serious about scaling up,” he said, citing Kasapreko as an example of a company that has successfully managed leadership transition and urging business owners to prepare successors early.

He also encouraged mergers and acquisitions as a strategy for growth, noting that many small businesses remain stagnant due to limited managerial capacity and restricted access to finance.

No Political Colouring in Business

Addressing concerns about the business environment, President Mahama cautioned against political victimisation of private companies, stressing that access to state contracts should be based on competence rather than political affiliation. “I don’t have political colours when I look at the Ghanaian private sector,” he said.