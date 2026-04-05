GPRTU Set for Critical Transport Ministry Talks Monday on Fare Hike

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is scheduled to hold talks with the Ministry of Transport on Monday, April 7, as pressure mounts over surging fuel prices and the prospect of a nationwide increase in commercial transport fares.

The meeting comes after weeks of escalating tension between transport operators and the government, triggered by a sharp rise in pump prices at the start of April. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set new minimum pump price floors for April 1 to April 15, placing petrol at GH¢13.30 per litre and diesel at GH¢17.10 per litre, representing a significant jump within a single pricing window.

The GPRTU had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding the removal of taxes on petroleum products or face organised pressure for a nationwide fare increase. The union’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah, had made clear that operators could not continue absorbing mounting costs.

Beyond fuel, the GPRTU cited a surge in other operational expenses, including higher spare parts prices, increased insurance premiums for commercial vehicles, and sharply climbing Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) charges on vehicle licensing and renewals.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe responded to the union’s pressure by urging calm. Speaking on April 2, the minister said consultations had been ongoing for several weeks involving both the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance, and that the government would only announce its final position after all consultations were concluded.

The GPRTU has indicated it is calculating a potential fare revision based on prevailing operational costs, with any formal recommendation requiring submission to and approval from the Ministry of Transport. The union has also signalled that reversing a fare increase once announced would be difficult, adding urgency to Monday’s engagement.

The outcome of the April 7 meeting is expected to determine whether millions of Ghanaian commuters face higher transport costs in the days ahead.