Power Generators Back New Levy, Demand Transparency

Ghana’s Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG) has conditionally supported the government’s new GH₵1 Energy Sector Levy while demanding transparent management of the funds.

In a statement, the IPGG described the levy as a “pragmatic and forward-looking measure” to address the power sector’s crippling debt but warned that past financial mismanagement brought the sector near collapse. Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, IPGG Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The current accumulation of debt, now significantly compounded and overdue, was entirely avoidable.

The sector’s distress is a direct consequence of the mismanagement and misapplication of previously established Energy Sector Levy and bond proceeds and loans.” The association insisted proceeds must be ring-fenced, strictly monitored, and applied with full transparency to restore sector liquidity.

IPGG stated that previous funds earmarked for legacy debts lacked “the discipline, transparency, and accountability that the sector required,” leaving producers, fuel suppliers, and other players unable to recover costs or maintain assets.

“The entire power delivery ecosystem is under immense strain,” Dr. Apetorgbor warned, noting this undermines grid stability, electricity reliability, and investor confidence. While commending the government’s recognition of the crisis, IPGG stressed the need to rebuild public trust.

Dr. Apetorgbor acknowledged the consumer burden but cautioned that “the consequences of inaction… could be blackouts, plant shutdowns, job losses, and erosion of national productivity.” The group urged public support contingent on government proving commitment by using funds solely for sector recovery and pledged collaboration for long-term financial sustainability.