Bank of Ghana Cash Reserves Surge Over 100 Percent in 2024

The Bank of Ghana significantly strengthened its financial position during 2024, more than doubling its year-end cash and cash equivalents.

Central bank audited statements show reserves reached GH¢33.87 billion by December 2024, a substantial increase from GH¢13.33 billion a year earlier. Consolidated Group reserves, encompassing the Bank and its subsidiaries, grew even more sharply to GH¢42.60 billion from GH¢20.47 billion, marking a 108 percent rise.

This reserve accumulation occurred as Ghana continues its economic reform program supervised by the International Monetary Fund. The growth signals a focus on bolstering buffers, prudent liquidity management, and enhanced financial discipline at the central bank. Despite the reserve increase, the Bank’s operating cash flow declined to GH¢17.66 billion in 2024 from GH¢28.88 billion the previous year, a decrease of nearly 38 percent.

Group operating inflows also moderated, falling from GH¢29.36 billion in 2023 to GH¢23.78 billion. Nevertheless, the significantly higher closing cash balances point to effective fiscal controls and strategic financial planning.

The Bank recorded a foreign currency adjustment gain of GH¢1.25 billion, contrasting with a Group loss of GH¢3.28 billion, reflecting differing currency translation impacts across subsidiaries.

Long-term investment also rose, with capital expenditure on property, plant, and equipment increasing to GH¢1.95 billion from GH¢1.11 billion in 2023. This heightened investment did not compromise overall liquidity strength, indicating a balance between infrastructure development and financial sustainability.

These results demonstrate the Bank of Ghana’s steady progress in rebuilding its financial buffers while supporting broader macroeconomic reforms. The reinforced year-end position enhances the central bank’s capacity to mitigate potential external shocks and underpin Ghana’s economic stability.