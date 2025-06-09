Ghana Loses US$3bn Yearly to Illicit Financial Flows 

Ghana loses over US$3 billion annually to illicit financial flows (IFFs), prompting the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to call for urgent multi-stakeholder collaboration to combat the threat.

Edward Cudjoe, EOCO’s Ashanti Regional Director, emphasized that law enforcement agencies, media, and state institutions must work collectively against practices including money laundering, tax evasion, and transfer pricing.

“No single institution can tackle this challenge alone — we must work together across the board,” Cudjoe stated during a media training session in Kumasi.

He stressed that these lost funds could otherwise support critical development projects like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The training, organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with Oxfam Ghana and funded by DANIDA, equipped 20 journalists to report on IFFs and their impact on national revenue.

Cudjoe highlighted the media’s vital role: “Journalists play a vital role in raising awareness, shaping conversations and exposing the channels through which funds illegally leave the country.” He noted that while Ghana has strong anti-IFF laws, enforcement and coordination remain challenging.

Cudjoe also warned of national security implications, stating IFFs could finance weapons procurement or conflicts through laundered funds disguised as legitimate transactions like charitable donations.

The scale extends beyond Ghana, with Africa collectively losing over US$50 billion yearly to IFFs. Paul Gozo, Programmes Assistant for Media and Good Governance at MFWA, explained the initiative addresses a capacity gap in media reporting on illicit flows and taxation.

The programme aims to train 80 journalists nationwide to identify IFFs, understand progressive taxation, and contribute to long-term solutions through public awareness.