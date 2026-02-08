Pope Leo XIV Condemns Nigeria Attacks, Urges Security Reforms

Pope Leo XIV has expressed profound sorrow over violent attacks in Nigeria that claimed at least 162 lives, calling on authorities to strengthen security measures and protect citizens from terrorism and extremism.

The pontiff issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, February 8, 2026, following deadly assaults on communities in Kwara, Katsina, and other Nigerian states that have left scores dead and many displaced in recent days.

“It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life,” Pope Leo XIV wrote. “I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen.”

The papal statement, delivered after the Sunday Angelus prayer at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, referenced the February 3 massacre in Woro village, Kwara State, where jihadist militants killed at least 162 people in one of Nigeria’s deadliest attacks in recent months.

The Woro assault occurred after extremist groups demanded residents adopt their interpretation of Sharia law. When villagers rejected the demand, militants stormed the predominantly Muslim community, binding victims’ hands before executing them. Attackers also burned homes, shops, and the residence of the traditional ruler, Alhaji Umar Saliu Tanko, whose three children were killed while his wife and two others were abducted.

President Bola Tinubu has blamed Boko Haram for the massacre, though Member of Parliament Mohammed Omar Bio identified the Islamic State affiliated group Lakurawa as the perpetrators. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nigerian authorities have launched Operation Savanna Shield, deploying a military battalion to Kwara State in response to the violence. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the attack as a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following ongoing military operations against armed groups.

The Red Cross reported that humanitarian access to Woro and neighboring Nuku village remains limited due to the remote location, approximately eight hours from the state capital. More than 50 people were hospitalized following the assault, while many residents fled into surrounding bushland to escape the violence.

Additional attacks have compounded Nigeria’s security crisis. On Saturday, February 7, gunmen abducted a Catholic priest and 10 other people in Kaduna State’s Kauru local government area after killing three villagers. The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed the incident.

In Katsina State, separate attacks left at least 21 people dead as gunmen moved from house to house targeting civilians. The violence has prompted renewed criticism of security lapses and government responses to rising extremism across northern and central Nigeria.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres offered heartfelt condolences to victims and called for perpetrators to be brought to justice. The United States Department of State condemned the horrific attacks, while Turkey pledged continued support for Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations.

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described the Woro massacre as a heinous and barbaric act that constitutes a grave violation of human rights. He reaffirmed the African Union’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and violent extremism.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, became the 267th Pope following his election in late 2025. Sunday’s statement on Nigeria coincided with the liturgical memorial of Saint Josephine Bakhita, a Sudanese victim of human trafficking, which is associated with the World Day of Prayer and Reflection Against Human Trafficking.

The pontiff also offered prayers for communities affected by severe flooding in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and Sicily, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced by winter storms and landslides.

Nigeria has struggled with persistent insecurity from various armed groups, including Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliates, and criminal gangs locally termed bandits. The Woro attack has intensified fears that violence is spreading southward from northern regions, with Kwara State serving as a geographic bridge between Nigeria’s northern and southwestern zones.

Human rights organization Amnesty International criticized security lapses that enabled the Woro attack, noting that militants had been sending warning letters to villagers for more than five months before the massacre occurred.