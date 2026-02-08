Baba Jamal Denies Vote Buying in NDC Ayawaso East Primary

Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, has categorically denied allegations of vote buying following the party’s primary election held on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Baba Jamal rejected claims that he had engaged in any form of election malpractice during the primary, which saw him defeat four other candidates to secure the party’s nomination for the upcoming parliamentary by-election scheduled for March 3, 2026.

“My attention has been drawn to a communique recalling me as High Commissioner to Nigeria based on an allegation of vote buying in the just ended parliamentary primaries,” he stated. “I wish to state categorically that I, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, have not engaged in any vote buying or election malpractices, and I pledge to make myself available to assist the party in its investigations into the matter at any time.”

The denial comes after President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday recalled Baba Jamal from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, citing the need to protect the integrity of public office. According to a statement from the Presidency, while allegations were made against several candidates, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among them at the time.

The NDC has constituted a three member committee chaired by former Minister Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and lawyer Emefa Fugah as members, to investigate the allegations. The committee is expected to submit its report on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Reports suggest that Baba Jamal’s campaign team distributed 32 inch television sets and boiled eggs to delegates during the primary. Party insiders and sections of the public have widely perceived these items as inducements that may have influenced the outcome.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) announced on Sunday that it has launched investigations into alleged vote buying during the NDC primary in Ayawaso East. The anti-graft agency also disclosed that it has opened a separate inquiry into an alleged assault of one of its officers who was deployed during the primary and was allegedly attacked when he tried to serve Baba Jamal with a notice of investigation.

In the primary held on Saturday, Baba Jamal secured 431 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hajia Amina Adam, who obtained 399 votes. Mohammed Ramne received 88 votes, Dr Yakubu Azimdow garnered 45 votes, while Najib Sani polled one vote.

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the late Member of Parliament, Naser Toure Mahama, who passed away on January 4, 2026, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness. The veteran legislator had represented the constituency continuously since January 7, 2013.

In his statement, Baba Jamal expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the opportunity to serve as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria and thanked NDC delegates in Ayawaso East for their confidence in electing him to represent the party in the by-election.

The NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has condemned the alleged acts of inducement, describing them as a direct affront to the party’s core principles. The Majority Caucus in Parliament has also called for the immediate annulment of the primary and the disqualification of any candidate found culpable of vote buying.

The March 3 by-election will determine who succeeds the late Naser Toure Mahama in representing Ayawaso East, a constituency long considered a stronghold of the NDC.