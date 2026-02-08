Vonn Undergoes Surgery After Devastating Olympic Crash, Johnson Wins Gold

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery to stabilise a fractured left leg on Sunday after crashing out of the women’s downhill final at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, bringing her emotional comeback to an abrupt and heartbreaking conclusion.

The 41 year old three time Olympic medallist crashed just 13.4 seconds into her run at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, after her right ski pole clipped a gate on a right hand turn. Vonn tumbled violently down the slope before coming to a stop, screaming in pain as medical personnel rushed to her aid.

She was airlifted by helicopter to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, where she underwent orthopedic surgery to stabilise the fracture. The United States (US) Ski and Snowboard Team confirmed that Vonn sustained an injury but is in stable condition and receiving care from a team of American and Italian physicians.

The crash occurred during what had been widely viewed as an against all odds Olympic return for Vonn, who entered the Games carrying a completely ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee from a crash just nine days earlier in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on January 30. Despite the severity of the injury and warnings from medical experts, Vonn insisted on competing at Cortina, a course where she has won 12 World Cup races during her illustrious career.

“Just getting to these Olympics has been a journey, and one that some did not believe in from the start,” Vonn wrote on social media late Saturday. The American had posted the third fastest time in training on Saturday, demonstrating remarkable resilience despite skiing in a knee brace and competing without a functioning ACL.

The race was halted for approximately 30 minutes following the crash as Vonn received treatment on the slope before being airlifted away. Spectators stood in applause as the helicopter carried her from the mountain, with many visibly emotional at witnessing the end of what could be the final race of her legendary career.

International Ski Federation (ISF) President Johan Eliasch, who was present at the race, described the incident as tragic. However, he noted that knowing Vonn’s determination, he would not count her out for the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics.

Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, told NBC that watching the fall was frightening but insisted the skiing icon would have no regrets about competing. “We were just saying, like the man in the arena, she just dared greatly. She put it all out there,” Kildow stated.

After the lengthy delay, the women’s downhill event resumed and Vonn’s teammate Breezy Johnson went on to claim gold in a time of 1 minute 36.10 seconds, delivering Team USA’s first medal of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Johnson, 30, became only the second American woman in history to win Olympic downhill gold, joining Vonn who achieved the feat at the Vancouver 2010 Games. The Wyoming native had to endure an agonising wait as 30 competitors followed her down the course before her victory was confirmed.

Germany’s Emma Aicher claimed silver, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Johnson, while Italy’s Sofia Goggia secured bronze with a time 0.59 seconds off the winning pace. Goggia became the only athlete in Olympic history to win three medals in the downhill event, having won gold at PyeongChang 2018 and silver at Beijing 2022.

American Jackie Wiles narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth, less than three tenths of a second behind Goggia.

Johnson’s triumph was particularly poignant given her own troubled history with the Cortina course. Four years ago, she crashed during a training run on the same slope and tore cartilage in her right knee, forcing her to miss the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The reigning world champion also overcame a 14 month sanction from the US Anti Doping Agency (USADA) for whereabouts violations, which expired in December 2024.

“I had a good feeling about today. I sort of still can’t believe it yet. I don’t know when it will sink in,” Johnson said after her victory. “I knew I had to push and go harder than I did in training. I had to be super clean and I felt like I did that.”

Johnson dedicated her performance to her father, who recently discovered he can no longer ski following an accident. “The least I could do is try to ski fast for him,” she said tearfully during her post race interview.

The downhill race had drawn unprecedented attention due to Vonn’s participation. Retired Olympic champion Tina Maze described the moment of Vonn’s crash as devastating, acknowledging the immense physical and emotional strain the American had endured in the buildup to the race.

Vonn, who retired in 2019 after a career marred by numerous injuries including ACL and medial collateral ligament (MCL) tears, tibial fractures, and multiple surgeries, announced her comeback in November 2025. The decision followed a titanium knee replacement that had enabled her to return to competitive skiing at the highest level.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry offered support to Vonn following the crash. “Dear Lindsey, we’re all thinking of you. You are an incredible inspiration and will always be an Olympic champion,” Coventry said.

Vonn’s career achievements include gold in downhill and bronze in super giant slalom (super-G) at Vancouver 2010, as well as bronze in downhill at PyeongChang 2018. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest Alpine skiers in history, with 82 World Cup victories to her name.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was among those expressing support for Vonn. “You are a great inspiration. Stay strong and get well soon,” Nadal wrote on social media.

Johnson is expected to compete again on Tuesday in the team combined event and will race the super giant slalom on Thursday as she seeks to add to her Olympic medal collection.