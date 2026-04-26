Thomas-Asante Scores as Champions Coventry Beat Wrexham

Brandon Thomas-Asante added another goal to his impressive tally as Coventry City, the newly crowned English Football League (EFL) Championship champions, wrapped up their title-winning season with a 3-1 victory over Wrexham at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena on Sunday.

The Ghana international started in the hosts’ final home fixture of the campaign and opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Ephron Mason-Clark drove down the flank before delivering a cross to the far post, where Thomas-Asante timed his run precisely to volley home from close range, registering his 13th Championship goal of the season.

Wrexham responded swiftly, with Oliver Rathbone levelling for the visitors six minutes later. The equaliser proved short-lived as Coventry dominated the second half, with Victor Torp striking a superb free-kick to restore the lead before Mason-Clark sealed the result late on.

The victory capped a remarkable campaign for Frank Lampard’s side, who clinched the Championship title on April 21 after defeating Portsmouth 5-1, earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years. The players lifted the title trophy in front of their supporters after Sunday’s final whistle.

For Thomas-Asante, the goal extends a standout personal season. The 27-year-old, who joined Coventry on a four-year deal in August 2024, was named EFL Championship Player of the Month for October 2025 and finishes the campaign as one of the division’s most productive forwards. His consistent performances place him firmly in contention for a starting role when Ghana face their group-stage opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.