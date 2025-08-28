Police Anti-Mining Taskforce Withdrawn Amid Extortion Claims

Ghana’s police-led anti-galamsey taskforce has been recalled from mining sites, raising concerns among environmental campaigners that illegal mining could intensify in affected areas.

An audio recording circulated Wednesday announced the taskforce withdrawal and urged miners to retrieve seized excavators by presenting proper documentation. The message also invited operators to return to their sites.

Journalist Erastus Asare Donkor shared the recording on social media, identifying Michael Kwadwo Peprah of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association as its source. However, this attribution remains unverified by independent sources.

Asare Donkor warned that removing the police taskforce could “create room for illegal miners to intensify their activities” and cause further damage to rivers and forests already devastated by galamsey operations.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources dismissed suggestions that the recall represents a policy reversal on illegal mining enforcement. Spokesperson Paa Kwesi Schandorf described it as a necessary corrective measure.

“The recall is rather a crucial and necessary corrective measure to address reports of extortion involving some taskforce members,” Schandorf explained in response to the controversy.

He emphasized that the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat continues coordinating government anti-galamsey efforts despite the police taskforce withdrawal. NAIMOS operates separately from the recalled IGP unit.

Ministry spokesperson Mahmud Kabore reinforced this distinction between the two enforcement bodies. “NAIMOS continues to work tirelessly to clamp down on illegal mining activities,” he said.

Government officials maintain their commitment to environmental restoration despite the taskforce recall. “Government remains poised to make our waters blue and forests green again,” Schandorf stated.

The development comes as Ghana grapples with one of its most severe environmental crises. Illegal mining has polluted major water bodies and destroyed vast agricultural lands across mining regions.

Previous government crackdowns have achieved limited success in curbing galamsey operations. Criminal networks often resume activities once enforcement pressure reduces in affected areas.

Environmental advocates fear the taskforce withdrawal could signal weakened enforcement just as illegal mining shows signs of increasing in some regions. Water treatment costs have risen significantly due to contamination from unregulated mining.

The audio message instructed miners to report anyone claiming taskforce authority after Thursday. This suggests efforts to prevent impersonation of withdrawn enforcement officers.

Illegal mining affects multiple regions across Ghana, with operations concentrated in areas rich in gold deposits. Communities dependent on farming and fishing have suffered economic losses from environmental degradation.