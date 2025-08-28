Former Kotoko Player Calls for Professional Scouting After Contract Terminations

A former Asante Kotoko defender has criticized the club’s recent decision to release players who have not appeared in competitive matches, calling it financially damaging and poorly planned.

Issah Ahmed expressed concern over what he described as “indiscriminate termination of contracts” affecting recently signed players. He warned that such decisions could worsen the financial struggles already facing the Porcupine Warriors.

The ex-defender questioned the logic of investing in players only to release them before the season begins. He said these contract terminations demonstrate serious flaws in Kotoko’s recruitment strategy.

“Indiscriminate termination of contracts at Kotoko, especially regarding players who have yet to participate in competitive matches, is worrying and likely to result in financial loss for the club,” Ahmed explained in recent comments.

The former player believes Kotoko must prioritize professional scouting networks to identify genuine talent. He argued that proper player assessment would prevent costly recruitment mistakes that burden the club financially.

Ahmed suggested that lobbying and informal player recommendations have hindered Kotoko’s progress over the years. He called for evidence-based recruitment processes led by experienced scouts with proven track records.

“Hiring scouts with enormous expertise should be a matter of concern to a big club like Kotoko, as lobbying for players has never contributed to the club’s progress,” he stated.

The criticism comes as Kotoko prepares for another domestic campaign following mixed results in recent seasons. Management decisions around player recruitment and retention continue generating debate among supporters and former players.

Professional scouting systems have become standard practice at successful clubs worldwide. These networks help identify players who match tactical requirements and can adapt to specific playing styles.

Ahmed’s comments reflect broader concerns about Kotoko’s approach to squad building. Many observers believe the club needs more systematic player evaluation processes to compete effectively.

Financial constraints often limit Kotoko’s ability to retain quality players or invest in infrastructure improvements. However, Ahmed argues that better recruitment planning could maximize limited resources.

The debate highlights ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s most successful football club. Kotoko supporters expect management to address recruitment shortcomings while building competitive teams for domestic and continental competitions.