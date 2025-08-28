Deadly violence mars Ghana’s Homowo festival as two shot dead in Accra

Two men were shot and killed during violent clashes that erupted at a traditional ceremony in Ghana’s capital on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed.

Eddy Blessing, 30, and Patrick Maamah Martey Fio, 27, died from gunshot wounds after rival groups disrupted the Homowo Kpokpoi sprinkling ceremony in Teshie. Both victims were declared dead upon arrival at Lekma Hospital, while several others remain hospitalized with injuries.

The Ledzokuku Municipal Security Council said trouble began in the early hours when opposing factions threw stones and opened fire during the sacred ritual. Police quickly moved to contain the situation, creating enough calm for Paramount Chief Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akonfra III to complete brief traditional rites.

Fighting resumed later as groups supporting different traditional leaders clashed again. The escalating violence sent panicked families racing to hospital emergency departments across the area before medical officials reported tensions had eased.

The annual Homowo celebration holds deep significance for the Ga people of Greater Accra, commemorating their ancestors’ triumph over famine through the ceremonial sprinkling of kpokpoi, a corn-based traditional food.

One person remains in critical condition while investigations continue to identify the shooters. Security officials extended their sympathies to the victims’ families and expressed hope for the injured residents’ recovery.

Additional security forces have been deployed to maintain order in Teshie, where calm has returned following the deadly confrontation.