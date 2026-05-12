Photo Highlights: How MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Fintech Champion Digital Finance Conversations at 3i Africa Summit 2026

Innovation, digital finance, and the future of Africa’s fintech ecosystem took centre stage as MTN Ghana and its fintech subsidiary MobileMoney Fintech LTD made a strong impact at the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra.

Held from May 6–8 at the Destiny Arena of The Makers House Chapel in Atomic, the high-profile summit brought together regulators, investors, policymakers, fintech innovators, and technology leaders from across the continent under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future.”

The summit was officially opened by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana also in attendance.

MTN Ghana’s participation reflected its growing influence not only as a telecommunications giant but also as a major player driving financial inclusion, digital innovation, and technology-led economic transformation across Africa.

MTN leadership drives conversations

The company deployed a strong delegation of senior executives who led critical conversations around the future of digital finance, innovation, and consumer protection.

Ralph Mupita, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, delivered a keynote address on “The Future of Digital Finance in Emerging Markets.”

He highlighted how mobile technology and fintech platforms are reshaping Africa’s financial landscape by expanding access to financial services, supporting cross-border payments, and accelerating digital inclusion.

According to him, Africa’s digital future will depend heavily on resilient digital infrastructure, innovation, and stronger collaboration between telecom operators, financial institutions, and policymakers.

Also taking the stage was the Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Fintech LTD Shaibu Haruna, who addressed participants on “Strengthening Consumer Protection in High-Velocity Credit & Banking Markets.”

He stressed the importance of responsible innovation, stronger consumer safeguards, and improved data privacy systems as digital credit and mobile banking services continue to grow rapidly across Africa.

Focus on AI and digital innovation

Beyond keynote addresses, MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Fintech LTD actively participated in technical sessions and expert panel discussions focused on artificial intelligence, tokenisation, and digital infrastructure.

Sylvia Otuo Acheampong and other experts from MTN and MMFL joined industry leaders to explore how emerging technologies are transforming Africa’s financial services sector.

The discussions examined how artificial intelligence can strengthen fraud detection, improve credit scoring systems, and deliver smarter customer experiences, while tokenisation was highlighted as a potential gateway to new digital investment opportunities.

Speakers also underscored the need for stronger digital infrastructure and secure payment systems to support the rapid growth of fintech services across the continent.

Expanding MoMo beyond payments

MTN Ghana’s participation at the summit also reinforced the company’s broader vision of transforming Mobile Money (MoMo) into a fully integrated financial services ecosystem.

Through MobileMoney Fintech LTD, the company continues to expand MoMo services beyond simple money transfers into savings, credit, insurance, merchant payments, and other digital financial solutions aimed at empowering individuals and businesses.

The company said its long-term goal remains building a more inclusive and connected digital economy while supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth across Ghana and Africa.

Building Africa’s fintech future

By engaging regulators, investors, innovators, and policymakers at the summit, MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to helping shape a secure, inclusive, and integrated fintech future for Africa.