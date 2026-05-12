Analyst Outlines Reform Blueprint for COCOBOD Bond Success

Banking and financial consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene has outlined a series of strategic reforms he says are critical to the success of the Ghana Cocoa Board’s (COCOBOD) proposed $1 billion domestic cocoa bond programme, arguing the initiative could transform Ghana’s cocoa financing architecture if backed by credible governance and financial discipline.

While previously warning that the bond programme carries significant risks, Dr. Atuahene said the challenges are surmountable if authorities implement targeted reforms alongside credible financial safeguards ahead of the 2026/2027 crop season.

His first recommendation is securing guarantees or underwriting support from regional financial institutions such as the African Export-Import Bank and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Investment and Development. He argued that institutional backing would reassure investors and reduce fears stemming from COCOBOD’s past debt restructuring.

On COCOBOD’s balance sheet, Dr. Atuahene proposed converting approximately GH¢5.8 billion in legacy debt into equity to restore credibility with investors, and transferring around GH¢4.35 billion in road infrastructure liabilities to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to allow COCOBOD to focus on its core mandate of cocoa purchasing, production and marketing.

He further recommended pricing the bonds competitively, suggesting yields between 200 and 400 basis points above government securities to compensate investors for risks associated with the cocoa sector and COCOBOD’s recent financial difficulties.

Transparency and financial discipline featured prominently in his recommendations. Dr. Atuahene called for rigorous disclosure standards and improved accountability mechanisms, saying investors need clear evidence that COCOBOD can manage funds prudently and meet repayment obligations without future restructuring.

The consultant also backed aligning the bond programme with Ghana’s industrialisation agenda, supporting local processing of at least 50 percent of cocoa output to increase export earnings, create jobs and strengthen long-term repayment capacity. He warned that dependence on raw bean exports leaves the sector vulnerable to global price shocks.

Additional recommendations include reviving the Produce Buying Company (PBC) and strengthening indigenous Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to improve purchasing efficiency and operational resilience, as well as urging the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) to balance competitive farmer prices with COCOBOD’s financial sustainability.

Dr. Atuahene said the domestic bond programme could become a turning point for Ghana’s cocoa sector if supported by strong governance reforms, financial discipline and strategic industrial policy.