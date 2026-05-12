AfCFTA Chief Pushes for Stronger Private Sector Role

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary-General Wamkele Mene has called for deeper private sector engagement in implementing the continental trade agreement, meeting business leaders and employer federations on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit to discuss practical steps toward boosting intra-African trade and industrialisation.

The discussions brought together representatives from the Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc (CGEM) and business associations from Chad, Mauritius, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania, focusing on solutions to deepen private sector participation as the AfCFTA moves fully into its implementation phase.

Mene said private sector involvement would be critical to translating the agreement’s frameworks into tangible economic outcomes, particularly as negotiations on all protocols near conclusion.

Participants highlighted the need to expand awareness and uptake of key AfCFTA tools, including the AfCFTA e-Tariff Book, the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund and the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS), which supports cross-border transactions across the continent.

The meetings also examined how platforms such as the AfCFTA Private Sector Coordination Platform, the African Private Sector Dialogue and Biashara Afrika could be better leveraged to strengthen collaboration among businesses operating across African markets.

Officials said a stronger and more interconnected African private sector would be essential to building a more resilient and competitive continental economy while reducing dependence on external markets.