Petit Says Osimhen Has the Character to End Chelsea’s No. 9 Problem

Emmanuel Petit, the former France and Chelsea midfielder, believes Victor Osimhen possesses the qualities needed to end one of English football’s more persistent talking points the inability of Chelsea to find a reliable successor to Didier Drogba in the number nine role.

Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for the past two years. Chelsea came close to signing the Nigerian striker before his permanent departure from Napoli, but the deal collapsed over wages. According to reports, the club offered him approximately a third of the €290,000 weekly salary he eventually secured when he completed a €75 million permanent move to Galatasaray last summer. Chelsea subsequently moved for other options, signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, though questions about their long-term striking setup have persisted.

Speaking on Andy’s Bet Club, Petit drew a direct line between Osimhen’s character and Chelsea’s long-standing centre-forward problem. “Since Drogba, I think there’s been a curse around the number nine at Chelsea,” the Frenchman said. “I think it’s different with Osimhen because this guy has a really big personality and character, he could be the man to break that curse.”

Petit argued that Osimhen’s combative style and mental resilience make him particularly well suited to the demands of the Premier League, describing his physicality as a consistent problem for opposing defenders. He pointed to Osimhen’s career arc as evidence of a player who repeatedly raises his level when faced with adversity, from his breakthrough at Lille to his prolific years at Napoli, and now his impact in Turkey. This season, Osimhen has contributed 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions for Galatasaray, whose estimated transfer value currently sits at around €77 million.

Petit added that Osimhen still has multiple peak seasons ahead and expressed surprise at his decision to move to the Turkish Süper Lig rather than staying within Europe’s top five leagues. He was nonetheless clear that the Premier League remains a logical destination for a player of his ambition and profile.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are reported to be monitoring his situation as they continue their search for a consistent focal point in attack. Any potential move would require the club to meet Osimhen’s wage demands, which proved the decisive obstacle last time around.