Carter Efe Dethrones Portable in Lagos Celebrity Boxing Upset

Nigerian content creator Carter Efe ended Portable’s unbeaten run in celebrity boxing on Friday night, May 1, 2026, defeating the controversial street musician by unanimous decision at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

All three judges scored the three-round contest 30-27 in favour of Efe, who controlled the fight from the opening bell with disciplined movement and clean combinations. Portable, whose full name is Habeeb Badmus, brought his trademark unpredictability into the ring but struggled to land consistent shots, often swinging wide and resorting to clinching as Efe grew sharper with each round.

The result ended Portable’s run of two celebrity boxing victories. He had previously defeated Nollywood actor Charles Okocha in 2023 and singer Speed Darlington in April 2025, winning two belts in the process. He had entered Friday’s fight confident of a third, warning Efe directly in the days before the bout that his previous opponents had been bigger men and still lost.

Efe was unbothered by the pre-fight noise. When he was finally announced winner at the final bell, the crowd at the Balmoral Hall erupted.

The night also delivered a generous reward. Lagos businessman Emeka Okonkwo, known widely as E-Money, had pledged ₦50 million to Efe if he won. He honoured that commitment publicly at the event, telling Efe in front of the gathered crowd: “You know we put our money where our mouth is congratulations Carter on your win. N50 million for you.”

The fight was broadcast live on DAZN as part of a nine-bout card organised by Balmoral Group Promotions in partnership with former world champion Amir Khan’s AK Promotions, and was sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control. In the main professional bout of the evening, Godday Appah was crowned the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa cruiserweight champion after defeating Ezra Arenyeka by split decision.