Washington Moves to Withhold Half of Nigeria’s Aid Over Religious Violence

The United States House Committee on Appropriations has advanced legislation that would freeze half of all financial assistance to Nigeria until the government in Abuja demonstrates measurable progress in addressing religious violence and insecurity, marking one of the most direct legislative pressures Washington has applied to Africa’s most populous nation in recent years.

The provisions are embedded in the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State (DoS), and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, a spending package totalling approximately $47.32 billion for foreign aid and diplomatic programmes. The bill, introduced by Subcommittee Chairman Mario Diaz-Balart and passed by the committee in late April 2026, covers the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027, and is about six percent below the previous year’s enacted level.

Under the Nigeria-specific clause, 50 percent of funds appropriated under Titles III and IV of the act for assistance to Nigeria’s central government may not be released until the Secretary of State certifies to the Committees on Appropriations that Abuja is taking effective steps to prevent and respond to violence, hold perpetrators accountable, prioritise support for victims and internally displaced persons, and actively facilitate the safe return and reconstruction of communities torn apart by conflict.

The bill also introduces a matching fund requirement, mandating that the Nigerian government provide from its own budget an amount equal to every dollar the United States spends on local programmes. Congressional oversight is tightened further by requiring the US administration to notify Congress at least 15 days before obligating any funds for Nigeria.

The legislation frames the restrictions explicitly around the protection of Christian communities. It states that it “holds foreign governments and bad actors accountable for persecuting people of faith, including by restricting assistance to Nigeria until measurable actions are taken to protect Christian communities suffering from religious violence.” The committee described the situation, citing events such as the Palm Sunday massacre, as horrifying, and called on Abuja to hold perpetrators to account.

Despite the restrictions on general government assistance, the committee directed that funding from a $235 million security sector programmes pool be made available specifically to address violence perpetrated by Fulani ethnic militia and other armed groups operating in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region. The Secretary of State must consult with the Committees on Appropriations on the use of these funds within 45 days of the act’s enactment. An additional $2 million was recommended for atrocity prevention in the Middle Belt, and funds for International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement were directed toward improving Nigerian law enforcement capacity and accountability.

The bill’s Nigeria provisions follow President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CoPC) under United States religious freedom law in late 2025, a designation the Biden administration had removed in 2021. Republican lawmaker Riley Moore has been among the most vocal critics, stating that the Tinubu administration was “spending millions lobbying Congress while failing to adequately address the genocide Nigerian Christians face daily.”

Nigeria’s government has consistently rejected the framing, maintaining that violence across the country stems from terrorism, banditry, and communal conflict rather than state-sanctioned religious persecution, and that its security challenges affect citizens of all faiths.

The bill must still pass both chambers of the United States Congress and receive presidential assent before it becomes law.