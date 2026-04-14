PanAvest and Nvame Unite to Advance African Knowledge Economy

Two Africa-focused organisations have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at placing African-authored thought leadership at the centre of global academic, boardroom, and policy conversations, with implications for how the continent positions itself within the global knowledge economy.

PanAvest International and Partners, a South Africa-founded advisory and thought leadership organisation, signed the collaboration agreement with Nvame, a Ghanaian consultancy and publications firm that operates across the full publishing value chain. The partnership was announced on Monday, April 13, 2026.

At the core of the alliance is a commitment to amplify African intellectual output, beginning with the global marketing and distribution of works by Professor Douglas Boateng, the Founder and Chairman of PanAvest. Nvame will deploy its end-to-end publishing and strategic communications capabilities to support that effort while also broadening access to a wider body of African-authored scholarship across institutions and boardrooms.

The two organisations have also pledged to co-create programmes and initiatives aimed at accelerating Africa’s industrial transformation, with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063 cited as the broader development frameworks the collaboration seeks to support.

The partnership will bolster the annual Boardroom Governance Summit, which PanAvest convenes and describes as the largest boardroom governance platform on the continent. PanAvest, founded in 2001, has maintained a satellite office in Ghana since 2013.

Professor Boateng said the collaboration addressed a fundamental question of intellectual agency, stating that Africa could not outsource its thinking and expect to shape its future.

Makafui Aikins, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nvame, described the alliance as a deliberate step toward centering African knowledge in global discourse, noting that the firm aimed to connect ideas to action so that African perspectives could drive meaningful change.

The partnership arrives as African institutions and regional bodies place growing emphasis on homegrown intellectual frameworks to guide policy and investment decisions, particularly as AfCFTA implementation advances and Agenda 2063 timelines move closer.