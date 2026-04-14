Crabbe Leads in New NPP Survey as Two Polls Show Conflicting Pictures

A second independent survey on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairmanship race has placed former party Vice Chairman Dr Sammy Crabbe as the commanding front-runner, diverging sharply from an earlier poll that gave Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko the lead and adding a layer of complexity to one of the most closely watched internal party contests in years.

The survey, conducted by analyst Sam Mbura in March 2026 with 592 respondents, placed Crabbe at 70.8 percent support, with Agyarko trailing at 22.6 percent. All other aspirants remain in single digits. The gap of 48.1 percentage points, if it reflects broader delegate sentiment, would represent a dominant position in any competitive internal race.

The Mbura findings sit in direct tension with a separate survey by Apex Intelligence and Innovation Insights, conducted from March 11 to 22, 2026, covering 871 NPP delegates across all 16 regions. That poll placed Agyarko in front with 38.2 percent, followed by Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, at 22.6 percent, and former General Secretary John Boadu at 21.6 percent. Crabbe did not feature prominently in those results.

The methodological differences between the two polls are significant. The Apex study used a stratified random sample of declared delegates with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. The Mbura survey did not publish equivalent technical parameters in its public release, making direct comparison difficult.

Both surveys, however, converge on a critical finding about what NPP members are looking for. The Mbura poll rated the ability to unite party factions as the top leadership quality at 4.88 out of 5.0, while the Apex study ranked grassroots connection as the primary delegate priority. Neither result points toward a contest driven by personality or factional loyalty alone.

The Mbura survey also recorded a second-preference result, a measure of consensus appeal, that again favoured Crabbe with 63.0 percent. A candidate who leads in both first and second-preference polling is typically assessed as having broad cross-camp appeal, a quality that often proves decisive in internal party elections where coalition-building matters alongside base mobilisation.

On regional balance, 84.7 percent of Mbura’s respondents rated it as very important in choosing the next national chairman, a signal that delegates are thinking beyond individual capability to the symbolic composition of the party’s top structure.

The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference later in 2026. No nomination dates have been officially announced. All five declared or interested aspirants, including Crabbe, Agyarko, Wontumi, Boadu, and David Kankam Boadu, remain active in the field.

With two credible but conflicting surveys now in public circulation, the picture heading into the formal campaign period is less settled than either camp would prefer. The divergence itself may prompt sharper delegate-level engagement as aspirants seek to close the interpretation gap before voting day.