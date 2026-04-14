Ecobank Group Posts $594m Profit as Revenue Hits Record $2.45bn

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) delivered its strongest full-year revenue performance on record in 2025, with audited results showing group profit after tax rising 20 percent to $594.1 million and total revenue climbing 17 percent to $2.45 billion, as the pan-African banking group accelerated deposit mobilisation and strengthened its equity base across its 35-country network.

The consolidated audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on 10 April 2026 and signed off jointly by Deloitte and Grant Thornton on 13 April 2026, confirm that profit before tax rose 21 percent to $800.9 million. Operating profit before impairment charges surged 29 percent to $1.27 billion, the sharpest pre-provision earnings growth the group has posted in recent years.

The results mark the formal conclusion of an audit process that ran beyond its original March 2026 deadline after ETI secured regulatory extensions from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other listing exchanges. ETI holds a primary listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) in Abidjan.

Total assets expanded 23 percent to $34.5 billion, driven by a 24 percent jump in customer deposits to $25.3 billion. Total equity surged 60 percent to $2.9 billion, reflecting significant retained earnings accumulation and positive currency translation adjustments, reversing a heavy translational loss sustained in 2024. Net interest income rose 20 percent to $1.41 billion as the group’s lending book expanded and treasury positioning improved.

Impairment charges on financial assets rose sharply, climbing 44 percent to $464.6 million, a notable pressure point that partially offset the strong operating momentum. Gross loans and advances to customers reached $12.78 billion, up from $10.51 billion, with Stage 3 impaired loans increasing to $1.20 billion from $702.5 million a year earlier. The group’s loan loss coverage nevertheless remained at levels consistent with prudent provisioning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 9.

Regionally, the Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) cluster was the top profit contributor at $450.3 million before consolidation adjustments, while the UEMOA (Francophone West Africa) cluster posted $384.3 million. The Anglophone West Africa (AWA) cluster, which includes Ghana, generated $401.9 million. Nigeria remained in a pre-tax loss position at the regional level, recording a loss before tax of $31.3 million as the affiliate continued to navigate capital remediation pressures with its local regulator.

The financial statements note that Ecobank Nigeria Limited (ENG) experienced pressure on its regulatory capital ratio during the year and is engaged with its regulator on capital remediation measures. The Board confirmed that group-level capital adequacy ratios remained above regulatory minimums and that no material uncertainty exists over the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The group completed the sale of its entire shareholding in Ecobank Mozambique S.A. to FDH Bank PLC in September 2025, with the subsidiary deconsolidated from that date. The transaction, which received all necessary regulatory approvals, contributed a small discontinued operations loss of $6.2 million to the full-year result.

Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders reached $1.93 billion, nearly doubling from $1.08 billion in 2024, while earnings per share from continuing operations rose 23 percent to 1.680 United States cents. The group employed 13,889 people across 39 countries as at year-end, down from 14,560 a year earlier. The Total Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.7 percent as at June 2025, against a regulatory minimum of 12.5 percent.

Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Awori and Group Chief Financial Officer Ayo Adepoju signed the financial statements on behalf of the Board.