Otumfuo Destools Senior Court Linguist Over Misconduct and Lineage Dispute

The Asanteman Council has destooled Kyeame Kofi Nti, a senior linguist in the court of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, after finding him guilty of multiple charges including misconduct, extortion, abuse of traditional authority and questions over his royal lineage.

The decision was reached on Monday at an Asanteman Council sitting presided over by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, following complaints lodged by several members of the traditional hierarchy.

Kofi Nti was accused of offences including alleged violence, extortion, denigration of the Great Oath and exceeding his traditional authority. One of the key issues raised before the Council was a challenge to his royal lineage, with accusers questioning his eligibility to hold such a senior position within the Asante court.

A central procedural issue also contributed to his removal. He was cited for failing to counter an oath invoked against him in March 2026, with his defence that he needed to first inform the Asantehene rejected by Council members.

Under Asante customary law, once the Great Oath, known as the Ntam Kɛseɛ, is invoked, the matter becomes a royal case under the Asantehene’s jurisdiction, and the accused is expected to respond within that framework. Kofi Nti’s failure to do so was treated as a critical lapse by the Council.

During proceedings, Otumfuo indicated he had been prepared to overlook some of the allegations but drew a firm line on the lineage challenge. “Because of Bekwaihene, I was willing to forgive all other offences. However, I give you the opportunity to defend yourself on royalty,” he said, according to traditional authorities present at the session.

His inability to respond to the oath led the Council to order his immediate removal from office. As part of customary practice, his traditional sandals were removed at the meeting and directives were issued for rites to formally strip him of his office and associated privileges.

The destoolment of a Kyeame, a senior linguist and close adviser to the Asantehene, is considered rare and underscores the strict enforcement of discipline and traditional authority within the Ashanti Kingdom.

As Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exercises judicial authority over traditional rulers and office holders within Asanteman, including the power to sanction, suspend or destool those who violate customary laws, oaths or administrative directives.